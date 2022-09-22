Ballou Home
The former Ballou Home on Mendon Road in Woonsocket.

 Breeze photo by Ethan Shorey

WOONSOCKET – EJS Investments is moving forward with combined master and preliminary plan approvals for the former Ballou Home for the Aged to be converted into a new residential building.

The Planning Board voted on Sept. 13 to allow the former nursing home to become a 21-unit condominium complex that would be known as The Residences at Mendon. The Ballou Home, which was built in 1967, covers 53,498 square feet (1.23 acres) and is located near the state line with the town of Bellingham, Mass.

