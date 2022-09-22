WOONSOCKET – EJS Investments is moving forward with combined master and preliminary plan approvals for the former Ballou Home for the Aged to be converted into a new residential building.
The Planning Board voted on Sept. 13 to allow the former nursing home to become a 21-unit condominium complex that would be known as The Residences at Mendon. The Ballou Home, which was built in 1967, covers 53,498 square feet (1.23 acres) and is located near the state line with the town of Bellingham, Mass.
EJS investments is owned by Sathuan Sa, who has many residential developments across Rhode Island. The engineer on the project is Joe Casali Engineering.
Planning Director Michael Debroisse said EJS was proposing a 55-and-older community, but officials have asked them to look at a 65-and-older community of people who want to live in a condo development with nice amenities.
There are 10 one-bedroom units and 11 two-bedroom units proposed. Other features within the building include storage rooms, a gym, a hairdresser/nurse room, a study, and a library. The development will require a use variance from the Woonsocket Zoning Board for a proposed multifamily dwelling. The proposed use is not permitted in the zoning district where the Ballou Home sits. The company would also have to file with the Woonsocket Water and Sewer Division, and receive a soil erosion permit from the Department of Public Works for any site improvements made.
“They’re not looking to change any of the landscaping,” Debroisse said, adding that most of the changes to the Ballou home would happen inside.
Debroisse said that EJS Investments is looking to file before November to present their required variance to the Zoning Board.
