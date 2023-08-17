LINCOLN – Bally’s Resort Casino submitted an application to the Technical Review Committee seeking approval on an administrative subdivision, which would combine seven lots into three.
Though there are no announced plans for future expansion, a town official has indicated that he eventually expects them.
Town Planner Joshua Berry told The Breeze that Bally’s application does not disclose why they want to subdivide and combine the lots.
“At some point in the future I do expect a development proposal, but I cannot say when or what will be proposed,” he said.
As defined by the Lincoln Land Development and Subdivision Regulations, an administrative subdivision is a “re-subdivision of existing lots that yield no additional lots for development, and involve no creation or extension of streets. Such re-subdivision shall only involve divisions, mergers, mergers and division, or adjustments of boundaries of existing lots.”
Berry said these applications are fairly common.
Berry reviewed the plan and forwarded it to the Technical Review Committee and Planning Board.
“In this case I felt that the existing zoning, the significance of this site and land use to the town, and the complexities of the easement for the private access justified review by the TRC and Planning Board,” Berry said.
He described the proposal as simple and straightforward, but deemed the actual plan as much more technically complex than the average subdivision.
This specific plan is complicated because it involves seven lots where the existing zoning is complex and restrictive.
Berry said the existing conditions on site, such as buildings, parking, roads and utilities, are extensive, and that vehicle access to the lots is through a shared private access road. Additionally, new lot lines could require some of the parking to be counted differently.
The lots are currently used for commercial off-street parking for the casino, and the combining of the lots does not make for more or less parking nor does it change the configuration of the parking spaces.
Berry clarified that should any developmental changes be proposed, a modification of zoning would be required. This would involve public hearings along with review by the Planning Board and Town Council.
The TRC gave a unanimous positive recommendation last Thursday to the Planning Board for review, with conditions of approval.
These “conditions of approval” state that “any use of lots 1, 2 and 3 that fall outside of the allowed uses in those sub-zoning districts shall require an amendment to the zoning ordinance,” meaning that the Planning Board would be approving only the administrative subdivision exactly as the proposal presents, not any future changes of use or developments, said Berry.
