No left turn onto Route 44 from Greenville Avenue is causing detours for local residents.

SMITHFIELD – The temporary ban on left turns from Greenville Avenue onto Route 44 is creating a headache for people who live in the neighborhood, according to Rep. Gregory Costantino, who said he hopes to come up with a solution soon.

Last week, the State Traffic Safety Commission began a study on the effects of the prohibition on left turns on traffic, said Costantino. He said the requirement under the 60-day test study is only from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., but drivers are ignoring the signage on Greenville Avenue and taking the turn onto Putnam Pike anyway.

Pete Godon
Pete Godon

The round-a-bout in Chepachet works great.

Derrick L
Derrick L

Agreed, less lights and signs more flow.

