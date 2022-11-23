SMITHFIELD – The temporary ban on left turns from Greenville Avenue onto Route 44 is creating a headache for people who live in the neighborhood, according to Rep. Gregory Costantino, who said he hopes to come up with a solution soon.
Last week, the State Traffic Safety Commission began a study on the effects of the prohibition on left turns on traffic, said Costantino. He said the requirement under the 60-day test study is only from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., but drivers are ignoring the signage on Greenville Avenue and taking the turn onto Putnam Pike anyway.
After spending time at the intersection last week and witnessing the congestion himself, Costantino said there is still work to be done.
“It’s definitely a disaster,” he said.
Residents in the area Greenville Avenue are not happy with the new restriction, Costantino said. Some need to travel a three-mile loop around Greenville Avenue to Sanderson Road to get onto Route 44. Doing it three or four times per day adds up, he said.
He said he’s received numerous calls from constituents frustrated about not being able to take a left turn.
“People are really upset right now,” he said.
People are taking a left turn and not paying attention to the signs, Costantino added. He said he witnessed drivers blocking the box, blocking lanes, and coming close to causing an accident.
“People are bypassing it, not paying attention to the signs at all,” he said.
Police are not taking enforcement action right now, Costantino said, but he will speak with police about putting a detail at the intersection. He said there could be issues with enforcement here, with not a lot of places for motorists to park if pulled over by police.
“The whole area really needs a study,” Costantino said.
He said he contacted the STSC about the intersection, and hopes to have a meeting on-site with neighbors. He said if enough people get together and brainstorm, perhaps a solution can be found.
“I don’t know what the solution is, but I need to get someone out there so they can see what’s going on,” he said.
The round-a-bout in Chepachet works great.
Agreed, less lights and signs more flow.
