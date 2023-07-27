BankNewport Lincoln branch employees volunteering at the Northern RI Food Pantry. Carlos Cabral, Vice President/Lincoln branch manager, Eric Bober, senior relationship banker, Yvonne Peal, assistant branch manager, Laura McKenna, senior relationship banker and Melanie Arias, relationship banker.
BankNewport Lincoln branch employees volunteering at the Northern RI Food Pantry. Carlos Cabral, Vice President/Lincoln branch manager, Eric Bober, senior relationship banker, Yvonne Peal, assistant branch manager, Laura McKenna, senior relationship banker and Melanie Arias, relationship banker.
LINCOLN – Mary Leach, executive vice president, chief of retail banking and lending officer at BankNewport, says the bank is excited to open their Lincoln branch and get involved in the community.
Leach told The Breeze that the new branch, located at 3 Wake Robin Road, will be a 2,500-square-foot full-service branch, and is set to open in early September.
Though not open yet, Leach said, the company team has been making an effort to get involved and give back to the community since January.
“We’re trying to ingrain ourselves in this strong community of Lincoln,” she said. “Lincoln has so many fantastic organizations, businesses and customers, and we want to have a presence here as well.”
Leach credits Carlos Cabrera, future Lincoln branch manager, with leading the charge and planning volunteer opportunities for staff members.
So far, BankNewport staffers have volunteered at the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry and providing financial education courses to students at Project Goal, William M. Davies Career and Tech, and Slater Middle School.
The company also has many sponsorships, including Autumnfest, Boys & Girls Clubs of Northern Rhode Island, Blackstone Valley Advocacy Center, Blackstone Valley Community Action Program, Lincoln Little League, Lincoln Senior Center, Cumberland School Volunteers, Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce, YMCA of Pawtucket, and more.
BankNewport also participated in the Lincoln Community Garden this season as a way to get to know town residents on a personal level.
“We’re only just getting started,” said Leach. “One of our biggest goals at BankNewport is to give back, and we’re thrilled to now give back to Lincoln.”
Leach described BankNewport as a “community bank,” and said they are committed to investing in the communities that they’re in.
She said that the Lincoln branch will be be state of the art, with “great technology and digital services.” A drive-thru will allow customers to do anything they would normally do inside the branch.
Leach said another feature is video assistance, so if someone has a complicated question about a transaction after hours, they can press a button on a machine and a teller will appear on screen to provide help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.