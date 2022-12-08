WOONSOCKET — BankRI has appointed a new president and CEO.
William Tsonos, who is a resident of Woonsocket, says he is excited to see how BankRI can grow, as bank corporations like BankRI can help “provide the funding that drives the economic growth of the state.”
“I’ve been at the bank for 17 years. It’s a wonderful, great institution,” said Tsonos.
Tsonos grew up in Cumberland, Rhode Island for most of his life where he would meet his wife in Kindergarten. After high school, they married and would later find a house in Woonsocket that was ultimately close to his family, as well as hers.
“It allows us to spend a lot of time with our family,” commented Tsonos.
During that time, Former Mayor of Woonsocket Leo Fontaine had contacted Tsonos and asked if he would be interested in joining Woonsocket’s Investment Committee, Tsonos had already been involved with multiple non-profit organizations and groups throughout his career as a banker, including being the Director of Lincoln’s Boys and Girls Club and serving on the Board of Directors of United Way of Rhode Island.
“As a banker, I’ve been involved in the community for a long time,” he commented.
Tsonos would ultimately come to BankRI after working for Citizen’s Bank, to head its Business Banking Department after receiving a degree from Bryant University, while also becoming the Governor of Miriam Hospital. He commented that Miriam is a “great organization,” and it ended up working out perfectly as it is close to him in downtown Providence.
“It’s a good way to give back to the city, you know. Public service is always a good thing,” he said.
Currently, Tsonos says he’s been busy in his new position. BankRI is currently working on securing a new headquarters in the city. He says that this will ultimately bring new construction jobs and buzz to the city of Providence. He also says BankRI will be making an attached parking garage for its employees, as he knows parking is expensive and can be an issue. Currently, BankRI occupies a couple of floors in the Turk’s Head Building, a 16 story high rise in Providence.
“It helps us in our business development opportunities, but also shows our commitment to the area,” he said.
“Will is an outstanding leader and banking professional whose efforts leading the commercial banking division for more than a decade have been instrumental to BankRI’s success,” said outgoing CEO and President Mark Meiklejohn, who will now become chief credit officer for Brookline Bancorp, a multi-bank holding company for BankRI, Brookline Bank and their subsidiaries.
“His experience and dedication have positioned him well to take on these new responsibilities,” he added.
Tsonos says it’s important to have people to look up to in your career, he references his father who taught him how to be a banker.
“I’ve had wonderful people in my life that guide me through my career. If you, if you’re ever looking for advice, I’d say find yourself some nice mentors,” he said.
