Deer Run Estates

Deer Run Estates residents are on the hook after the contractor did not make payments on jobs subcontracted out.

SMITHFIELD – Residents of Deer Run Estates say they appreciate the town’s effort to finish the project, though those who opted for developer John O’Hearne to build their homes say they are still on the hook mechanic liens and structural issues in their homes.

Three residents of the 20-unit development spoke to The Valley Breeze & Observer about developer and contractor O’Hearne “disappearing” in January of this year and leaving them on the hook.

(2) comments

guest78
guest78

This news is so shocking to me. John oh earn had a stellar reputation for work that he did in Woonsocket and the surrounding area. I don't know what precipitated this situation but I would like to know both sides of the story.

That doesn't mean that I condone this in any way.

Derrick L
Derrick L

These little boxes are a plague in America.

