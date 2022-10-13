SMITHFIELD – Residents of Deer Run Estates say they appreciate the town’s effort to finish the project, though those who opted for developer John O’Hearne to build their homes say they are still on the hook mechanic liens and structural issues in their homes.
Three residents of the 20-unit development spoke to The Valley Breeze & Observer about developer and contractor O’Hearne “disappearing” in January of this year and leaving them on the hook.
Residents were granted anonymity due to their ongoing legal issues with O’Hearne. The developer could not be reached for contact.
One resident complained of creaking and uneven floors at his $700,000 home on West Farm Road. The homeowner said he purchased the land for $170,000, and was given the option to build his home with O’Hearne or to hire a contractor.
Regrettably, he said, he chose O’Hearne. He estimates that approximately 10 other homes on West Farm Road were built by O’Hearne, and two houses are still not finished.
“Everyone took out a construction loan, so he wasn’t financing anything and he received the money for the lots up front and received disbursements every step of the way,” he said.
Now, his home has several mechanic liens, a lien on the home filed by an unpaid subcontractor, caused by O’Hearne’s lack of payment. The lien could possibly prevent the sale of the home as well as the ability to refinance, noted the resident. Under Rhode Island law, a subcontractor can apply to put a mechanic lien on a home when a contractor or homeowner does not pay for work done within 120 days of non-payment.
The resident added that multiple homeowners in the development have between $10,000 and $100,000 mechanic liens on their homes that O’Hearne is “100 percent responsible for.”
“I would say he probably cost the homeowners in the development over $1 million,” he said.
“So the idea that material prices were what caused his unlikely demise is at the most a very small part of what happened,” he added.
The homeowner said O’Hearne was impossible to get in touch with and made promises that he never followed through on. Now, O’Hearne has filed for bankruptcy with more than $11 million of debt, according to his bankruptcy papers reviewed by The Breeze, with more than 170 creditors on the report.
O’Hearne abandoned the Deer Run Estates project, and left the town to complete final projects at the development, including paving, drainage systems and landscaping. The town will complete final paving in the coming weeks and other projects in the spring using $233,000 in bonds.
The resident said the chance of him seeing any of the money he paid O’Hearne for subcontractors is low.
He said some homeowners decided to wait to build during a time of increased lumber costs, while others simply paid the increased costs. The complainant’s neighbors were one of the families who paid the extra lumber costs, though they said O’Hearne did not produce receipts when asked to prove the cost increases.
The couple said their house had cosmetic issues and they recently noticed a puddle accumulating in the yard. When they were finally able to get a professional to come to their house, they discovered the septic was installed the wrong way. In addition to a lien on their home, the couple needed to pay for repairs to the septic tank. The home also had a crack in the foundation and the driveway had portions of it placed outside of the property line.
The couple said they have not been able to reach O’Hearne in months.
(2) comments
This news is so shocking to me. John oh earn had a stellar reputation for work that he did in Woonsocket and the surrounding area. I don't know what precipitated this situation but I would like to know both sides of the story.
That doesn't mean that I condone this in any way.
These little boxes are a plague in America.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.