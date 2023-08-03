Annette Dannella and Kristen Josey, both of North Attleboro, Mass., dress in pink, Barbie’s favorite color, have their table set with popcorn and snacks and their SUV equipped with two reclining cushions as they prepare to watch the movie.
Annette Dannella and Kristen Josey, both of North Attleboro, Mass., dress in pink, Barbie’s favorite color, have their table set with popcorn and snacks and their SUV equipped with two reclining cushions as they prepare to watch the movie.
Gabriela Calderon, of Fall River, Mass., Earl Spencer Geary and Michela McCarthy, both of Providence, Kristopher Moore, of Fall River, Aaron Brodeur and Taylin Shultz, both of North Attleboro, Mass., spend time chatting while waiting for the movie “Barbie” to begin last Friday at the Rustic Drive-In.
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Two weeks after its release, “Barbie” had generated more than $350 million in North America. Globally, the Warner Bros. film had grossed $774 million.
Holli Ann St. Jacques, general manager of the Rustic Tri View Drive-In at 1195 Eddie Dowling Highway, told The Breeze that though the weather has not been friendly this summer for their business, the release of “Barbie” has finally started to improve sales and turn things around.
“‘Barbie’ has made it very nice,” she said.
St. Jacques started running the drive-in around 2017 when she said she needed a break from her jobs as a nurse and food service manager at an assisted living facility.
“We’re a different type of movie theater,” St. Jacques said, really thriving off of children’s movies and entire families coming to play outside at the venue before the movies start.
The drive-in has not been showing the movie “Oppenheimer” at the same time as “Barbie,” as many other movie theaters across the country have, showing “The Little Mermaid” along with “Barbie” since it was released in theaters.
St. Jacques said that while movie theaters suffered during the pandemic, the Rustic really didn’t have a problem as they continued to be busy throughout, benefiting from the outdoor nature of its offerings.
“It was great for us,” she said.
The Rustic typically opens in mid-April, and the season runs through Halloween night.
So wonderful to see the Rustic is thriving! I remember the good ole days, enjoyed many a family night there!
I remember the movies a bit differently in the 70's and 80's.
