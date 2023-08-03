NORTH SMITHFIELD – Two weeks after its release, “Barbie” had generated more than $350 million in North America. Globally, the Warner Bros. film had grossed $774 million.

Holli Ann St. Jacques, general manager of the Rustic Tri View Drive-In at 1195 Eddie Dowling Highway, told The Breeze that though the weather has not been friendly this summer for their business, the release of “Barbie” has finally started to improve sales and turn things around.

Birdie
Birdie

So wonderful to see the Rustic is thriving! I remember the good ole days, enjoyed many a family night there!

BillE
BillE

I remember the movies a bit differently in the 70's and 80's.

