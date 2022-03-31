GLOCESTER – With more than 34 years working in the Foster-Glocester School District, Supt. Michael Barnes is set to call it a career.
Though leaving his position, Barnes said he hopes to continue to serve the Foster and Glocester community in any way possible. He said a big reason for him to leave his job, which takes up 50 to 60 hours each week, is to help with the construction of a new home for him and his wife in Glocester.
Though he will stop serving as leader of the regional school district, Barnes said he will continue to work as a part-time superintendent for the Foster School District, which consists of Isaac Paine Elementary School. He said he does not intend to work as a superintendent in any other district.
His announcement last week that he will retire effective June 30 came at the same time as Assistant Supt. Lisa Odom-Villella announced her departure from the district to work for the state.
Since his announcement last week to the Foster-Glocester Regional School Committee, Barnes said he has enjoyed hearing from many teachers and students past and present who have shared fond sentiments and reflections on his time in the district.
“I will cherish the friendships and relationships I’ve made over the years and the work we have done together,” he said.
Barnes said his time in the district was spent with really great people who became like family. He said while he continues to work in Foster, he will use his new Glocester residency to serve the community in whatever capacity he is able.
“I have dedicated my heart and soul to these communities for 30-plus years, and I am looking forward to redefining the life-work balance so that I may spend more time with family, friends, and my wife who has been an amazing friend and source of support over the years,” he said.
In his heart, he said, he knew it was time to leave the position and start a new chapter of his life.
“It’s time for me to take a pause. I’m taking a deep breath and enjoying a little more in life,” Barnes said.
Over his past 34 years, Barnes said he is most proud of building the sense of family inside and out of the schools, which has only been enhanced in the latter part of his career.
Barnes said he is proud of being part of the district as it began 12 career and technology education pathway programs inside a comprehensive high school that served as a standard for the state.
“We’ve impacted the quality of education for students who live in our community, and created tangential contributions to education for students in other communities. It’s something I’m really proud of,” he said.
Barnes said he is proud of the district for securing grants to help bring millions of dollars into the community without putting a burden on taxpayers. Those grants helped increase the quality of education, facilities, equipment, and technology in all of the classrooms, according to Barnes.
“We do what we do without having the local community bare all that costs,” he said.
As for the next superintendent, Barnes said he hopes the district can find someone who will continue to listen to, empower and cultivate leadership that works well with teachers, staff, administrators, students and families. He said the next superintendent should draw in and honor the expertise of teachers and their willingness to contribute to the classroom, as well as have pride in their school and work.
Barnes, a Lincoln resident, began as a teacher at Ponaganset High and Middle Schools in 1988, teaching computer animation and education. He left for a few years to work as a fellow at the Rhode Island Department of Education before returning to the district as assistant superintendent in 2005. He was named superintendent of Foster and Glocester schools in 2008.
“It’s been my family for a long, long time,” he said.
Originally from Cumberland, Barnes said one of the technology education teachers he had growing up sparked his love for teaching and education. To him, he said, teaching is the best job in the world.
