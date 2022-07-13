PAWTUCKET – Jean Philippe Barros, a Democrat, has announced his re-election campaign for the House District 59 seat. He currently serves as a deputy majority leader, first vice chairman of the House Education Committee, and as a member of the Finance and Municipal Government and Housing committees.
“Pawtucket is still recovering from the devastation of COVID-19 and new challenges have arrived over the past two years that have too many of our residents struggling on a daily basis,” he said in a release. “Yet, I am happy to report that key investments are being made for the well-being of Pawtucket’s residents, like the full elimination of the car tax and several other budget items that are bringing millions of dollars back to Pawtucket.”
He said he’s running to help ensure that the city continues to get its fair share.
As a member of finance, Barros said he has been instrumental in crafting the annual state budget. He points out the $250 million that was included in the budget for affordable housing and addressing homelessness, including $30 million for down payment assistance for homebuyers and $10 million for housing the homeless.
He also highlights $5 million to enhance the planned Pawtucket/Central Falls bus hub. With his support, a year-long pilot program to provide free service on RIPTA’s busiest route, the R line running from Pawtucket to Cranston, was also included in this year’s budget.
Barros said he is particularly proud of the budget item creating a pilot program giving SNAP recipients a 50-cent credit to their EBT cards for every dollar used to purchase fruits and vegetables.
