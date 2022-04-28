SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield School Committee has unanimously appointed Dawn Bartz as the district’s new superintendent of schools beginning July 1, replacing the retiring Judy Paolucci.
Bartz comes to Smithfield from New York City, where she served as executive director of 39 schools. In her current position, she supervises and evaluates principals, assistant principals and teachers for 10 out of 39 schools.
Bartz also oversees professional learning and curriculum development, and has worked as a principal in the past.
With two master’s degrees, Bartz is expecting to receive her doctorate next month.
After a vote by the School Committee on Monday, she has a three-year agreement with the district ending on June 30, 2025, and will be compensated at an annual salary of $170,000 plus a $2,500 stipend for a doctorate. Bartz may receive no less than a one percent salary increase based on the former year’s salary annually.
School Committee member Rose Marie Cipriano said all of of her references were extremely positive, and the district is happy to welcome her to the team.
Cipriano said 19 candidates applied for the superintendent position, with 10 candidates interviewed by the Superintendent Search Committee.
Five candidates returned for a final interview, where the committee unanimously agreed on Bartz.
Bartz said she is going to attend meetings and get to know the district better before announcing her goals for Smithfield schools. She said she looks forward to working with the School Committee, teachers, administrators, staff members and students.
“Most of all, I can’t wait to get to know all the students here at Smithfield,” she said.
She said she is thrilled to be the superintendent of schools in Smithfield, thanking Paolucci for introducing her to the district.
“I feel honored and blessed to be here and to be a part of this fantastic community,” she said.
Paolucci said she first met Bartz at the School Committee meeting Monday night, and said she is looking forward to introducing her over the summer to the wonderful community of Smithfield.
“So much has been accomplished, but work always remains for continual improvement. I’m glad to see the reins being passed to capable hands,” she said.
Paolucci announced her retirement last November, with her final day Sept. 5 of this year after five years serving the district.
Paolucci’s current salary was raised to $162,289 for this year.
