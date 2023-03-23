SMITHFIELD – Gallagher Middle School teacher Christina Jester’s contract will not be renewed at the end of the year following a controversial discussion held in her science classes that left students confused, according to Supt. Dawn Bartz.
On Jan. 17, Jester held a 15-minute talk with all four of her 7th-grade science classes regarding comments she heard from a few students the previous Friday, Jan. 13. Jester said she did not have time to confront the student when an incident happened, and decided when students returned to school on Tuesday following a long weekend that she would provide a “teachable moment.”
In her words, Jester said during a late February employment hearing that she agreed to make public, she overheard students speaking about a “non-white” teacher and her husband. Specifically, she said some students commented on the teacher’s “thick accent,” said her husband looked similar to a “terrorist,” and questioned how the teacher was hired.
Rather than contact administration, as she said she had done in the past but did not receive a sufficient response in her opinion, she decided to handle the situation herself.
“It brought up something in me. If students talk about a teacher this way, how would they talk to their peers of color,” Jester said.
Bartz said the administration was not contacted in the situation. On the evening of Jan. 17, Bartz said several parents contacted the school about the incident, with reports of students feeling scared, berated and confused. Interviews revealed that Jester allegedly called students racist for their comments.
“I strongly believe that we can certainly find a science teacher who is more qualified and a better fit for our community and is a stronger teacher than Ms. Jester,” Bartz said at the February hearing.
Jester disagreed and said the district would not find a better science teacher than her.
“I truly believe that I have impacted students at GMS. I’m a really good science teacher,” she said.
Bartz said publicly that several factors led her to that decision. First, she said, class time should be spent on teaching subject matter and should not be a place for sharing personal beliefs.
Second, Bartz said, students should not be admonished en masse for something that didn’t even get reported for an investigation. She said there are professional standards and policies for teachers provided by the Rhode Island Department of Education, and a teacher should be going to an administrator in these situations.
“That did not happen in this case,” Bartz said.
In her explanation of events, Jester said she previously reported improper behavior related to treatment of the teacher, and did not see results.
She said she did not have time to confront the students after the incident happened at the end of class, and when she went to administration previously, she was told it was not her business.
“I heard it in my own classroom. I took it as a teachable moment on how they should or should not talk about people,” Jester said.
She said that while she did not directly call students racist, she told the students that the actions they took were racist actions.
“And I stand by that. These comments can be taken as racist comments. Reflect on that,” Jester said.
School Committee Chairperson Richard Iannitelli pointed out that only a few students made comments, but all four of Jester’s classes consisting of 80 students total were on the receiving end of her lecture.
Bartz said Jester’s criticism of students going to administrators rather than talking with their teacher is similar to telling a student not to trust adults. Bartz said she was, in effect, telling students to not go to adults when there is an issue.
The bottom line, Bartz said at the hearing, there is a policy for teachers to follow in these situations, and Jester did not follow policy or report the students’ actions. The first that administrators learned of the incident was from plentiful parent and student complaints.
“So, it was quite significant. We do stand by that students felt belittled. Students and parents felt that the students were called racist whether or not they had ever said anything in the class,” Bartz said.
In the end, Bartz said the students she was admonishing were 12 years old. She said because of Jester’s choice not to follow policy, administrators are not even sure if the initial incident happened. She said the principal and vice principal should have been made aware of the incident right away.
During the Feb. 27 meeting, the School Committee unanimously decided to not renew Jester’s contract on the belief they can find a more qualified individual to better suit the needs of the district.
School Committee member Benjamin Caisse asked for a few moments to consider the question, and ultimately decided that the standard for non-renewal was met, but he said it was a tough decision.
Jester spoke to the School Committee, reflecting on her past three years in the district, and repeatedly stated that she is a good teacher. She said she has a connection with students, and did not berate students during her discussion. After her discussion, she said, students wrote apology letters to the teacher in question.
The school’s anti-discrimination policy is available on the school website and requires reporting and investigation of a discriminatory or harassing nature to the principal.
