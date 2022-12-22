SMITHFIELD – The budget for Smithfield schools will seek four new employees to help with math, English language arts, music and the business department, says Supt. Dawn Bartz.

During Monday’s School Committee meeting, Bartz presented areas of the budget increases for the district, including new employees, utilities, transportation, special education costs and employee benefits.

