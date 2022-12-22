SMITHFIELD – The budget for Smithfield schools will seek four new employees to help with math, English language arts, music and the business department, says Supt. Dawn Bartz.
During Monday’s School Committee meeting, Bartz presented areas of the budget increases for the district, including new employees, utilities, transportation, special education costs and employee benefits.
She said she meets biweekly with town officials to work on the budget to remain open and transparent. Though the town supports the district’s asks, she noted, it is not guaranteed to pass.
“This is the Cadillac version. We may be at a Chevy when we’re done,” she said.
New proposed employees include a part-time music teacher at the high school in response to the community’s significant interest and love in music, said Bartz.
She said Old County Road Elementary School already has a math interventionist, and that person is helping to improve test scores. She said adding a part-time math interventionist at LaPerche and Pleasant View Elementary Schools will match Old County to help each student, and will help increase assessment scores and aptitude in math.
Bartz said the district made strides with math coordinators at Old County Road, and would like to add ELA and social studies coordinators in each school.
Additionally, Bartz said she would like to see a part-time social worker at LaPerche.
To support pathways in the high school, Bartz said the elementary and middle schools need two additional teachers, one at each school, to create continuity for students in K-12.
“This will increase efficiency and move the district to be more aligned with students’ needs and students’ skills,” Bartz said.
She said employee cost increases also come from positions that were previously grant-funded, including an assistant principal at the high school, a math interventionist and a reading teacher at Old County Road School, and a part-time pre-k teacher at LaPerche.
She said those positions will need to be converted in the budget to the general fund.
Bartz said adding an employee in the business office, previously cut for budget reasons, would make the office more efficient and able to “do what is necessary.”
Bartz said though the additional employees are ideal for the district, she understands it may not be financially feasible. She said the district did not have any increased revenue, and did not have a substantial number of retirements.
The town will not know its portion of state funding until January, so the actual numbers associated with the additional teacher have not been made at the time. Bartz also discussed capital fund increases, which she said is unknown at the time.
