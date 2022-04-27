NORTH PROVIDENCE – After two years away, the town’s charity basketball game is back; this time instead of featuring police vs. fire, it will pit police vs. teachers.
Members of the North Providence Fraternal Order of Police #13 and North Providence Federation of Teachers 920 will compete for eternal pride in the game planned to benefit local charities, including MOMS of Marieville, a senior community scholarship, and giving back to youth sports, on May 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. at North Providence High School, 1828 Mineral Spring Ave. Doors open at 5:15 p.m.
Everyone is invited to this free event, said organizer and presenter Justin Conrad, of North Providence, senior loan officer with Northpointe Bank Providence. Donations will be welcomed.
There will be raffle items, food and drinks, DJ Sal, and of course, the popular $10,000 prize for the person who hits a half-court shot.
“This is such a big event for our police and teachers to be out in front of our youth and families in a fun environment,” said Conrad, adding that everyone who participates in this game is dedicated to the North Providence community and wants to see it be the best community it can be, “and it starts with these relationships.”
Conrad said this will be the third charity basketball game after the event was started in 2018, but took 2020 and 2021 off due to pandemic concerns. The first event featured staff from his company against local police, and the second was police vs. fire. Previous fundraising had gone to youth sports and the Tri-County Community Action Agency. This is the first year for the other recipients.
