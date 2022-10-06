WOONSOCKET – Thirteen candidates, six incumbents and seven challengers, are campaigning for seven available seats on the Woonsocket City Council next month, but this race this year is about much more than individual qualifications or traditional alliances.

Unprecedented deliberations over the potential temporary removal of Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt from office, culminating on Tuesday of this week, have led the mayor, who is running unopposed in November, to campaign against four current political opponents on the council. A fifth councilor, Denise Sierra, the one who brought the complaint seeking her removal, isn’t running.

