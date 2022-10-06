WOONSOCKET – Thirteen candidates, six incumbents and seven challengers, are campaigning for seven available seats on the Woonsocket City Council next month, but this race this year is about much more than individual qualifications or traditional alliances.
Unprecedented deliberations over the potential temporary removal of Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt from office, culminating on Tuesday of this week, have led the mayor, who is running unopposed in November, to campaign against four current political opponents on the council. A fifth councilor, Denise Sierra, the one who brought the complaint seeking her removal, isn’t running.
Incumbents in the non-partisan election for council include Council President Dan Gendron, John Ward, Roger Jalette, Valerie Gonzalez, David Soucy, and James Cournoyer. The seven challengers include Brian Thompson, Scott McGee, Garrett Mancieri, Christopher Beauchamp, Shannon Ross, Benjamin Shatraw, and perennial candidate Michael Disney. Cournoyer, Ward, Jalette and Gendron are the four the mayor is trying to unseat.
A common theme that the newcomers in this race agree on is that a new and more collaborative relationship is needed between the administration and the mayor.
“Even If you don’t like the mayor, and the things she’s done, have respect for the office,” said candidate Shannon Ross, who works for Tides Family Services and who said he’s long worked with families, elderly and youth to better their lives.
“Have respect for her as a woman, and as a human being. You can agree to disagree, I might not like your politics, but what’s best for Woonsocket is all that matters,” he said.
Ross added that he has been in agreement with the mayor on a proposed supermarket and sports complex, and has been campaigning with Shatraw, Beauchamp, McGee, Mancieri, and Thompson.
Soucy, with his mantra of “community first,” has said he’s not running as part of any team, while Gonzalez is supporting several of the challengers.
Ross said what convinced him to run was speaking to a neighbor about ideas that could help the community grow, and his wife then urged him to run for council. He responded that he’s not really political, opposing the idea of politicians as celebrities and believing that it’s about being public servants.
Ross said Beauchamp told him that if he ran, Beauchamp would run, and then he went to a council meeting “and it was the worst thing I’ve ever seen” with the disrespect. “It just wasn’t cool.”
“I might not like your politics, but what’s best for Woonsocket is all that matters. I may not like you as a person, but all that matters is what’s best for the city,” he said. “And Woonsocket has a bad reputation everywhere else in the state, and that’s because people don’t have the chance to come experience Woonsocket. If they did not listen to what certain people say, then they’d understand we have great people here. I’ve lived in Pawtucket, I’ve lived in Cranston, and nowhere have I experienced people like I have in Woonsocket.”
What the city needs is for people to uplift it and steer it in the right direction while maintaining its small-town appeal, he said.
In addition to a new supermarket and safety complex, Ross said he’d also like to see development of a community center as a valuable resource.
Gendron said that though he may not be a “great campaigner and a professional politician,” the last couple of years on the council have been solid ones. He said anyone who has watched the council meetings has seen that “more often than not (the council) collaborated amongst themselves, that most votes end up being 7-0,” and he wants to continue that collaboration.
Gendron said that though the council has various endeavors that have not been completed due to the distractions, he hopes to still do so, including completing initiatives to reduce the city’s carbon footprint by installing electric car charging stations on city property. More exciting efforts have been pushed aside amid the ongoing negativity, he said, not that what the council has been doing pursuing action against the mayor hasn’t had value.
As a 13-year council veteran, Gendron said there are many people who can identify with his values and thoughts and desires to move the city forward, and his focus has always been on what’s best for the city and not always what’s best for himself. He said he can see differences between people who simply campaign really well and those who really put their time into the work, which is what he’s done, sometimes at personal sacrifice.
Gonzalez disagreed with Gendron on the idea of regular agreement by the council, saying that things could have gone differently if the council maintained a better relationship with the administration. She added that she and Soucy are the only ones who ever deviate from the overall vote.
“It’s not in my nature to be at odds with people,” said Gonzalez. “I ran on civility last time because there was a lot of conflict back then and I think I’ve maintained that. I have a civil relationship with both.”
Gonzalez said one thing that sets her apart from the rest of the council is her focus on ballot question four that would give the council sole authority on appointing a city solicitor if approved, which she opposes. She said other councilors ignored her ideas for clarifying what is a confusing question.
She said she’s an independent thinker who doesn’t see any vote as personal, and she will always keep her ear to the ground to hear the concerns of the people.
Gonzalez said residents want to know about city taxes and what’s happening with the mayor. Sierra’s bid to remove the mayor has taken a toll on everyone’s time, she said.
Jalette said his campaign is going as well as it can go, adding that his biggest worry is the fact that the mayor is using her campaign funds to support six candidates, and the four incumbents she’s not supporting simply can’t match that money.
Most of the challengers are rookies, he said, and “I don’t think they’re as much a threat as people think they are.”
Jalette is emphasizing his experience to voters, saying they don’t want to elect novices who will take a while to understand the workings of government.
“I do everything I can according to law that is beneficial citizens of Woonsocket,” he said.
The city’s plan for its Main Street bypass will help answer one of Woonsocket’s greatest problems, its economy, said Jalette, and one of his biggest accomplishments was previously advocating for a stimulus plan that ended up getting properties back and paying taxes.
On the deliberations over removing the mayor, Jalette said he wishes he didn’t have to be part of it, but it’s the council’s sworn duty to abide by city laws and the charter. Asked whether it’s worth going through it all if the mayor will simply be able to win back her seat, he compared the situation to someone being caught going 80 mph in a 50-mph zone. One goes to court and the court allows them to continue driving, he said, but hopefully they’ve learned from the experience.
“No politician should be able to come into office, break the law, and get away with it,” he said. “We should be held to a higher standard.
Thompson said he and his team have knocked on nearly 25,000 doors this campaign. He said he wants to stabilize taxes, protect seniors, and try to bring some respect back to the council after “six months of antics.” The mayor has been a great supporter, he said, but he also hasn’t “had any beef” with council members.
“I think there’s a better way to conduct the city’s business than how we’re doing it right now,” he said, saying he looks forward to working with the mayor, including respectfully disagreeing at times.
He said he’s been fortunate to have the support of lawmakers Steve Casey, Senator Roger Picard, Senator Melissa Murray, and Representative of District 51 Bob Phillips.
Mancieri said residents continue to reach out to him to say they want change on the council and “they’re tired of the headlines that put Woonsocket in a bad place.” He said he expects to see some changeover on the council and new ideas and a better working relationship between leaders.
Mancieri said their team has been visiting high-rises to let people know they have a choice for council. The city has some momentum on development, said Mancieri, who works in city real estate, and it’s important going forward that the city establish alternative housing options for people to live here. Some of the city’s zoning regulations are so strict, he said.
If certain council members feel the mayor isn’t doing a good job, they should get someone to run against her instead of wasting time, money and resources on a decision the people should make, he said.
Ward said he hasn’t gotten much negative feedback on the council’s attempts to enforce its responsibilities and prevent the mayor from taking unilateral action on items she’s not allowed to do so on.
He said he’s aware that the mayor is handing out food boxes at high-rises in support of the challengers she supports to try to take out four current political opponents. That support means that those not on her team need to run a campaign that’s more aggressive than an incumbent typically would need to in a non-presidential election year, he said, and their group plans to kick things into high gear during the upcoming Autumnfest weekend and beyond, doing door-to-door campaigning, literature drops, and advertising.
For the most part, said Ward, the full council agrees with the mayor on her initiatives, including the redevelopment of Cass Park with new athletic fields, but there are some key differences, such as a disagreement on removal of gravel and whether a field should be relocated there.
“It’s a difference of opinion, certainly not a difference of goal,” he said.
Ward said councilors are highlighting some of their successes, including the decision by the council to solicit an independent real estate broker to market properties and get them back on the tax rolls and developed, including Ayotte Field, the old middle school, and French Worsted property. These are good accomplishments, he said, and they want to keep it going.
A personal achievement was to get a monthly reporting requirement in place on various city operations, reports and information the public never saw before, Ward said. He added that his experience as finance director in Lincoln, where he’s been able to see the importance of collaboration and keeping information flowing, complements his overall 22 years in city government, and he’s become known as the “ultimate research guy” on the counil when it comes to such items as laws and old records.
McGee said the biggest concern he’s hearing as he visits the city’s elderly complexes is related to homelessness. Though he doesn’t know the solution, he said, he plans to dig into it.
He said it makes no sense to him that the current council would move forward with removing the mayor, a waste of tax dollars to get rid of someone for a few months.
People he speaks with generally want roads fixed and sidewalks in front of their house addressed, said McGee, which Woonsocket is doing already. On projects such as a new sports complex, attracting a supermarket or developing a new safety complex, residents are in favor of them, and they shouldn’t be taking this long.
McGee said he’d be proud to serve the city as a newer resident here, saying he believes he can make a difference. Though some friends are telling him he’s nuts for running, he said, he can’t just sit back and “watch everything crumble.”
Shatraw, whose father Paul is fire chief in Woonsocket and who works as a manager and cook at the Beef Barn in North Smithfield and varsity hockey coach in that town, said the group visiting the high-rises with the mayor has been giving their pitch over lunch. He said he’s watched as his father has given so much to the city through being chief and being active in Autumnfest, where he was previously grand marshal.
When he purchased his home last year, said Shatraw, a run for council is how he decided he would step up. He said he’s working closely with the mayor and is in full support of her proposed recreation complex at Cass Park, including using the sale of gravel to complete the work. He said he also loves the mayor’s idea of bringing a supermarket to the city, and believes a new safety complex is also vital to the city’s future.
Shatraw said he’s looking forward to bringing unity back to the city so officials can make decisions together and move forward.
“I think the division between the council and the mayor is not working and it’s starting to hurt the city rather than help,” he said, adding that he plans to bring fresh ideas and do the work needed for the job.
Disney says he hopes to bring a Disney restaurant to the city, and also hopes to add a police officer to every school to prevent gun violence and create a uniform policy for students who are improperly dressed and “shooting up in the streets.”
“There’s this lady who I met on the bus who lives on Arnold Street. She’s afraid to send her kids out because there’s teenagers shooting up and people are overdosing. That’s why there’s a lot of death in Rhode Island and Woonsocket,” he said.
Soucy, Cournoyer and Beauchamp could not be reached for this story.
