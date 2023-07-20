SMITHFIELD — Smithfield officials have agreed to enter a tax stabilization agreement with representatives from Bay Crane that will ensure that the business and its tax revenue will stay in town for at least five years.

During a July 11 meeting, the Town Council agreed to enter the TSA with Bay Crane that will mean $3,175,530 in taxes over five years. The agreement came after Bay Crane, a crane rental and specialized transportation company, recently purchased more than $24 million in equipment, including 15 cranes and two forklifts.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.