SMITHFIELD — Smithfield officials have agreed to enter a tax stabilization agreement with representatives from Bay Crane that will ensure that the business and its tax revenue will stay in town for at least five years.
During a July 11 meeting, the Town Council agreed to enter the TSA with Bay Crane that will mean $3,175,530 in taxes over five years. The agreement came after Bay Crane, a crane rental and specialized transportation company, recently purchased more than $24 million in equipment, including 15 cranes and two forklifts.
Tax Assessor Chris Celeste said that with the additional equipment, Bay Crane makes up 16 percent of tangible assets in the whole town. He said the tax agreement will end up earning the town $250,000 more.
The purpose of a TSA is to encourage economic development, expansion, redevelopment, and/or rehabilitation of existing manufacturing, industrial, and commercial buildings.
The agreement means that the tax rate is guaranteed for the next five years, whether Bay Crane keeps its equipment in town or not, said Celeste. The agreement sets the minimum tax payment at an average of $635,106 over five years.
The tax payments start at $369,638 in 2024, then $558,198 in 2024, $682,507 in 2026, $763,664 in 2027, and $801,523 in 2028.
In addition, tax payments may increase if Bay Crane purchases more equipment. Celeste said the agreement is an incentive to keep Bay Crane in Smithfield. He said the agreement will provide the local company with tax relief to expand its facility and presence in town while guaranteeing tax revenue.
“It can go up, but can never go down,” he said.
Bay Crane has operated in Smithfield since 2013 and remains in good standing with the town on taxes. In supporting documents for the agreement, Bay Crane highlighted its community partnership on projects such as installing lighting at Whipple Field, the football field, and Pleasant View basketball courts.
Bay Crane attorney Nicholas Goodier said the purchase of more equipment means hiring more employees. Though the business needs specialized employees, and the majority are not from Smithfield, Bay Crane employees spend money along the Routes 116 and 7 corridor, he noted.
According to documents, Bay Crane increased its employee roster by 30 employees in 2021 and another 30 in 2022, for a total of 96 employees. It also increased its personal property value by 1,400 percent as of last December.
Goodier said Bay Crane has 17 locations total, some with a significantly smaller personal tax rate. Though it would cost thousands of dollars, without the agreement, Bay Crane could move its equipment to another location for a tax advantage.
But, he said, Smithfield works very well for them, given its accessibility to highways as well as amenities for employees.
“So, it’s really a win-win for both parties here,” said the attorney.
Though the council approved the agreement, several residents spoke against the treaty. Resident Tom Hodgkins questioned why the treaty was already included in the budget, which was approved on June 20. Celeste explained that he needed to include it to create a tax rate for the fiscal year starting July 1.
Hodgkins was critical of the process to come up with the proposed tax rate, along with former Councilor Paul Santucci.
Santucci said the process was a mess from start to finish. He scrutinized the personal property as being “equipment on wheels” and said wheeled items depreciate much more than a building.
“I cannot get over the process of what we had go on in this. I hope and pray that we’ll do better going forward,” he said.
Santucci also asked why Councilor John Tassoni, a former Bay Crane employee, did not recuse himself from voting on the budget considering the tax treaty was in it. Tassoni said he voted against the budget, and submitted a recusal form exempting him from voting on the treaty. He said he is still waiting on a response from the Ethics Commission on the matter.
“Mr. Santucci’s comments made at the last council meeting have no factual basis whatsoever,” Tassoni told The Valley Breeze & Observer.
Kenneth Sousa, a member of the Budget and Financial Review Board that gave a positive recommendation for the agreement, said he spoke at the meeting as a resident. He apologized for the lack of transmission to the council and the public and said it was simply the timing of the matter. He said the group “just looked at numbers.” While initially, he was not in favor of the agreement, he became an advocate for it. He said what he knows is that the $3.175 million is a fact.
“We had very honest discussions. They know I was not jumping up and down for this,” Sousa said.
