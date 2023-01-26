WOONSOCKET – Jamie Brannon, an 11th-grader at the Beacon Charter High School for the Arts, recently published a book of poems titled “Midnight Won’t Last: Poems for the Hurting.” On Jan. 21, Brannon held a book signing at the Woonsocket Harris Public Library.
“My pain and my struggle with mental health really inspired me to produce this book and get it started,” Brannon said, adding that she started writing at age 8.
Brannon says the inspiration for writing the poems came from her own journey in dealing with the death of her mother and the resulting struggle she’s had with depression. She added that the one thing she loves specifically about poetry is being able to express her true feelings and emotions, along with the transparency that comes with it.
“My favorite thing about (it) is the vulnerability that comes with the art,” she said.
Brannon added that she hopes people can find the hope they desperately need in the circumstances that they are going through.
“I hope that this book will not only get me started in this industry, but the main point of the book is to spread hope to people who feel that they are being in their own ‘midnight hour,’” she said.
“She is a pillar in the Beacon community where she advocates for equity, is a champion for diversity, and takes an active role in ensuring her school culture is one of acceptance and creativity,” said Beacon Logistics and Communications Coordinator Samantha Baffoni.
Along with writing, Brannon studies theater arts, serves as Student Council president, and helps to lead the Creative Writing Club. She is the daughter of James Brannon of Woonsocket, and her book is available for purchase on Amazon.
