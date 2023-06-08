NORTH SMITHFIELD – Grant writer Lisa Andoscia will not be working for North Smithfield, says Town Councilor John Beauregard, and town leaders had better figure out really quickly how to fix the problems that led her to decline the job here.
Beauregard at Monday’s Town Council meeting read a May 31 Breeze story from Cumberland where Mayor Jeff Mutter gave Andoscia special recognition for security $5 million for that town toward projects he said had languished for decades and never would have gotten completed without the grants.
Here’s a woman who has the respect of numerous municipal clients and a track record of success, said Beauregard, but yet she told him that she is respectfully declining the invitation to submit a bid to work for North Smithfield at $5,000 per month, writing to him to say that she saw herself a target of political crossfire and saying she saw “no synergy” here, with one council member writing to congressional members for more information instead of going through her. She also noted that she wwas at two meetings until after 11:15 p.m.
Andoscia said she was proud of the work she did in North Smithfield to submit grant applications for $2.4 million toward the Halliwell School site and water main extension on St. Paul Street. She wished her hometown the best, and thanked officials for the opportunity.
Beauregard said there was a lot riding on Andoscia helping North Smithfield, and “now that’s out the window.”
“Never say never,” Councilor Claire O’Hara responded, adding that Andoscia wasn’t treated well.
Councilor Douglas Osier said he understood why Andoscia became frustrated, saying she was caught in the middle of the animosity over the issue.
Council President Kim Alves and Councilor Paulette Hamilton defended their questioning approach to the Andoscia hire, Alves saying the process wasn’t set up to succeed and saying Andoscia was “running around” to “secure any kind of grant” possible.
Beauregard said the whole matter was new to them, and Andoscia was the person with the track record and connections to guide the town through the process. She did a good job in one month, he said, and “a lot’s not going to happen if we don’t figure out what to do with a grant writer.” The town needs someone who can at least match her qualifications.
“Nothing’s going to happen around here unless we get ourselves a good grant writer,” said Beauregard, calling it a “big loss” to the town. “I don’t see how it’s going to get done now.”
Responding to Alves, Beauregard said he saw this as a two-pronged approach, with town officials describing needs to Andoscia and Andoscia also using her expertise to find grants they might not know about.
Alves said she thinks one prong was missing, saying the town can hire someone to “do what she was doing and run around looking for things.”
Hamilton said she wants to see a more “global approach,” saying that if the Budget Committee hadn’t presented Monday, they wouldn’t have known that schools were looking for a grant to fund a generator.
“I think it’s important to work collectively,” she said.
Beauregard said he hopes they can find someone equally qualified, but he’s skeptical, and town officials “blew a good opportunity.”
O’Hara said Andoscia grew up here but “she wasn’t welcomed, she wasn’t talked to, it was like talking down, it was sad.”
Resident Bobby Bradford asked if there was a process in place for Andoscia to follow, and was told no.
Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski took issue with how Alves characterized what Andoscia was doing for the town in her limited time here, saying both the $1 million sought for Halliwell and $1.4 million for water lines were well-known needs that were carefully considered.
Osier said he would like to see the Budget Committee utilized to maintain a monthly list of potential grants.
Budget Committe Chairperson Christine Earley said the board doesn’t have the expertise to know a lot about what Andoscia would have done, but they could have various departments weigh in on needs. Responding to questions about Andoscia charging North Smithfield $5,000 per month instead of the $4,000 in Cumberland, she said it’s wrong to think that a grant writer just writes the grant and forgets about it, and $5,000 is a bargain for what Andoscia would have provided. Beauregard said the different in fees is a non-issue, saying many older clients in all fields get reduced a reduced price and new clients are charged more.
It may be unfortunate that Ms Andoscia decided against applying for the grant position through the approved RFP method. The method exists to ensure that municipalities have the bidding process open to all qualified contractors. Following a properly advertised established process not only provides choice and it protects the town from potential litigation.
That being said, the award for the MEA CULPA for this fiasco goes to Mr. Beauregard. He circumvented the process, embarrassed a viable candidate and put his co councilors in the position of enforcing the established, proper soliciting process.
No one denies the benefits of having a grant position on board. The decision of what is needed and how to go about it needs to be worked on collectively to get the best outcome. The behavior demonstrated in this situation was unprofessional and equates the tactic of the unsavory salesman.
We need to move forward in an ethical manner within the guidelines of the established process.
We had an RFP bid for a grant writer. Who bid and what was the price. Maybe we got someone better at a cheaper price. Maybe is shows competitive bidding works instead of back room politics.
