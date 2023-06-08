NORTH SMITHFIELD – Grant writer Lisa Andoscia will not be working for North Smithfield, says Town Councilor John Beauregard, and town leaders had better figure out really quickly how to fix the problems that led her to decline the job here.

Beauregard at Monday’s Town Council meeting read a May 31 Breeze story from Cumberland where Mayor Jeff Mutter gave Andoscia special recognition for security $5 million for that town toward projects he said had languished for decades and never would have gotten completed without the grants.

Tags

(2) comments

Truthseeker22
Truthseeker22

It may be unfortunate that Ms Andoscia decided against applying for the grant position through the approved RFP method. The method exists to ensure that municipalities have the bidding process open to all qualified contractors. Following a properly advertised established process not only provides choice and it protects the town from potential litigation.

That being said, the award for the MEA CULPA for this fiasco goes to Mr. Beauregard. He circumvented the process, embarrassed a viable candidate and put his co councilors in the position of enforcing the established, proper soliciting process.

No one denies the benefits of having a grant position on board. The decision of what is needed and how to go about it needs to be worked on collectively to get the best outcome. The behavior demonstrated in this situation was unprofessional and equates the tactic of the unsavory salesman.

We need to move forward in an ethical manner within the guidelines of the established process.

Report Add Reply
Tom Devito
Tom Devito

We had an RFP bid for a grant writer. Who bid and what was the price. Maybe we got someone better at a cheaper price. Maybe is shows competitive bidding works instead of back room politics.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.