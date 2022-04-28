NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield Art Committee has brought natural landscapes and their depth to Town Hall with Normand Peloquin’s beeswax creations.
The encaustic art – mixing pigments with hot wax that are inlaid onto a surface – is made from a combination of pre-pigmented beeswax and Peloquin’s bee’s wax, too.
“There’s a little bit of my bees in every piece,” he told The Breeze.
Peloquin is an environmentalist, beekeeper, and artist. For the past 30 years, he has advocated for conservation and the role of honeybees in the environmental balance, speaking in zoos, schools, and community organizations. At the meet and greet event held on Thursday, April 21, he was wearing a bolo tie with an encased bee attached to a whalebone that he had crafted himself.
His main tools are a flat iron and a soldering iron, and he said that he’s been playing with hot wax for 25 or 26 years. He was first introduced to encaustic beeswax art years ago when he went to a conference in Maryland. “A gentleman from England did a demonstration, and we sat down and started doing it together,” Peloquin said. “He told me I’d have to create my own style, and through the years I have developed my own style.”
Peloquin’s style gravitated toward landscapes, and the variety and depth of color ensures that his exhibition in Town Hall will keep the viewer engrossed. He told The Breeze that the ancient Egyptians and Greeks were the “fathers” of beeswax encaustic art, dating this art form back thousands of years.
Peloquin’s beeswax pieces will be on display, and available for purchase, at Town Hall throughout May.
