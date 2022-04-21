SMITHFIELD – Many calls on April 1 about a house on fire would be taken as a joke, but Kaitlin Belleveau knew that her daughter’s call about smoke in her home was serious.
So serious that just 10 minutes after receiving a video call about the smoke-filled home, the house was completely engulfed in flames. Her childhood home where she lived with her parents, sister, nephew and daughter ended up as a total loss.
In the weeks that followed, Belleveau said she and her family remained in a state of shock after losing all their possessions, including two beloved cats.
She says she is grateful that everyone in the home at the time of the fire survived. Around 2 p.m. on April 1, her daughter called with a video message asking why the house was filling with smoke and what she should do. She had stayed home from school sick that day, and was with her grandfather and aunt.
Belleveau’s sister helped get her niece and father out of the home. She rescued four animals living in the house, and when the smoke became too thick for her to see, she could not continue her rescue mission to get the two remaining cats inside.
Belleveau said she tries to keep a positive attitude in the aftermath of the fire, though she says there are things lost in the blaze that can’t be replaced. Photos of her grandparents and generations before that are gone forever. When telling her story, she says everything happens for a reason.
“As far as sentimental stuff we lost, photos, mementos, it’s hard. You can’t replace that,” Belleveau said.
The family went over the scorched remains of their home for anything salvageable. Between smoke, fire and water damage, very little remained. She said she recovered a box of her daughter’s baby clothes and little more.
“It’s a tragedy. It’s been traumatic for all of us. We’ve got to look on the bright side; there’s always a bright side,” she said.
The outpouring of support her family has received, from clothing to toiletries, has been overwhelming, said Belleveau. Her daughter’s school, LaPerche Elementary, replaced all her daughter’s school photographs and set up a Cheddar Up account to help her family. Family friends set up four GoFundMe fundraisers in support of the family.
“To say it’s heartwarming and touching isn’t strong enough. It’s really touching. The whole community, my daughter’s school, everyone has gone above and beyond,” Belleveau said.
She said she would never wish for something like this to happen, but she’s happy she lived in Smithfield when it did.
“Smithfield is a great community,” she said.
The Belleveau family is staying in a nearby hotel while working with insurance to rebuild their home. While Belleveau said she is not sure she’ll return to living with her parents — she says the fire is the motivation she needs to live on her own — her parents are working to rebuild their home.
Expenses are piling up as the Belleveaus are looking to move into a trailer home on the property during construction.
“There’s a certain amount of money the insurance will pay to do this. We don’t want to waste it on a hotel,” she said. “We’re looking for the most cost-effective ways to get through this. It’s at least a year out before anything starts.”
With a full house, there were four cars parked at her home when the fire erupted. Belleveau said the fire started in the garage, where most fires start due to the flammable substances inside. The Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire, she said. Her father was rebuilding a truck, and there was another car parked that wouldn’t start. Two of the family’s working vehicles burned in the fire.
“We’re all doing our best. We’re lucky, besides our cats, which we all miss with all our hearts, we’re lucky everyone in the home at the time survived. We can re-buy clothes, cosmetics. You can’t replace life,” Belleveau said.
For now, Belleveau said the family is saving donated funds to help pay for a new home.
“Right now, we’re kind of working on getting anything salvageable out of the house. Get it out, knock it down, and rebuild,” she said.
Donations to the Belleveaus can be made at https://gofund.me/fbcf2fef, https://gofund.me/28081442, https://gofund.me/d75fdd35, and https://gofund.me/bdb4553c.
“We’re accepting any help and support we can get. We are incredibly grateful for all the support we received,” she said. “The amount of happy tears I’ve cried. I am, we are all grateful. Thank you.”
