SMITHFIELD – The Bromberg family, former owners of Benny’s, gave a piece of history back to Smithfield this week after donating the old Allenville Mill Storehouse, known locally as the old Esmond Post Office, to the town.
Located at 5 Esmond St., the old three-story stone building comes complete with old post office boxes, with names still attached to the boxes on the postal worker side of the counter.
Along with the building, the town gets its contents of historic maps, early photos of Smithfield and the Esmond Mill, glass plate negatives of Esmond streetscapes, antique clocks, and other antiques and mill photographs.
Robert Leach, of the Smithfield Historic Preservation Society, worked with the Bromberg family for several years to land this piece of history for the town, with an easement on the property to ensure its protection in perpetuity.
“This will allow the town to apply for certified local government status, making the town eligible for state grants,” Leach said.
He said he hopes to include the Esmond Post Office and the East Smithfield Neighborhood Center next door to create a historic district in Smithfield, and also hopes to eventually see the Esmond Post Office be open to the public and operate as a museum.
“Many thanks to the Bromberg family for this thoughtful, generous gift, promised to utilize the premises for educational, recreational and civic functions for the citizens of Smithfield,” Leach said.
Leach and the Brombergs, including Howard, Arnold, and Judith Rosenstein, participated in completing the donation, which was set to be accepted at the Dec. 7 Town Council meeting.
“The commission will always do our best to advocate to preserve and to celebrate the history of the town and now also the legacy of Benjamin and Flora Bromberg and their son Malcolm, the original founder of the Benny’s store,” Leach said.
Arnold Bromberg said he remembers when his parents purchased the mill and the Post Office building, and said his father, Malcolm Bromberg, always intended to donate the building back to the town.
“It’s what we’ve always wanted to do and now we’ve done it. For as long as I can remember, though we didn’t conceive of closing our business, we thought, who would want to live here, it’s a historic building,” Bromberg said.
The first floor of the building currently has structures inside from its days as a post office, and a 1960s kitchen and dining area in the back. The second floor is an apartment with Tiffany Blue trim, a bathroom fitted with a standing tanning room, room warmers, and a window exposing the stone walls of the structure. The third floor was used for storage.
Over its 208-year history, the old Esmond Post Office experienced many iterations besides a place for mail delivery.
Built by Allenville founder Philip Allen in 1813 (Allen later served as Rhode Island governor from 1851 to 1853 as well as U.S. senator from 1853 to 1859,) the building was sold along with the Cotton Mill Estate in 1857.
The building was often used as a home, and earlier uses also included Allen Mill Storehouse.
When the mill and the majority of the town sold to William H. Pope in 1879, Allenville was renamed Enfield.
In the early 1900s, the building housed a nursing unit of the Smithfield Public Health League, as well as the Esmond Post Office. In 1916, William Demaine, the first supervisor of the recreation center, known then as the Esmond Welfare Club, and now as the East Smithfield Neighborhood Center, lived in the building.
When the Bromberg family purchased the Esmond Mill in 1966 for Benny’s offices, warehouse and base of operations, the Esmond Post Office was included in the deal.
Leach said the donation was handled by the Town Councilor David Tikoian, with document assistance by Town Solicitor Anthony Gallone, Town Manager Randy Rossi, Town Council President Suzy Alba, Town Councilor Sean Kilduff and Town Planner Michael Phillips.
Tikoian said as a lifelong Smithfield resident and past president of the Rhode Island State Police Museum Foundation, he has a sincere appreciation of preservation. He said Leach reached out to him soon after he was elected to the council, expressing interest in preserving the Esmond Post Office.
Personally knowing the Brombergs, Tikoian offered to to pitch the idea of donating the building.
“The rest is history, as they say,” Tikoian said.
Tikoian said he is grateful to the Bromberg family for the donation and said he can’t thank them enough for the generous, thoughtful and meaningful donation to the town.
“Benny’s may have been famous for low prices, but they are also a famous philanthropic family as well,” Tikoian said.
Alba commended Leach for his continued advocacy in preserving, protecting and celebrating Smithfield’s historic treasures.
“This beautiful stone building, along with the East Smithfield Neighborhood Center rehab and reopening, is going to be a catalyst for a vibrant transformation of this part of town,” Alba said.
She said she could not thank the Bromberg family enough for the generous donation.
“Their legacy will not only live on with our fond memories of Benny’s stores, but their legacy will also stay here in Smithfield,” Alba said.
In addition to the building, a separate residential lot in Esmond was included as a gift to the town from the Brombergs. Leach proposed the lot be sold and developed into affordable housing, potentially helping to fund restoration, maintenance and creation of the museum.
