CUMBERLAND – Promising “nothing less than excellence in police service,” Matthew Benson officially became Cumberland’s new police chief on Monday.
During a swearing-in ceremony in the Cumberland High School auditorium, Benson thanked Mayor Jeff Mutter for the “incredible opportunity,” saying he’s flattered and humbled by the confidence in him “to lead this storied organization.”
Monday’s ceremony came after the Town Council approved Benson’s appointment last week.
Benson also expressed gratitude for the many people who have helped him get to this point. Building on the saying that it takes a village to raise a child, he said it takes one’s personal village to raise a person from childhood to adulthood.
“I’m grateful for my village,” he said.
This town has a tremendous amount of talent in its employee ranks, said Benson, and he’s proud to be the newest member of the team.
Benson’s most enthusiastic endorsement Monday came from the Rev. Floyd Narcisse, his childhood friend who serves as pastor of Historic New Bethel AME Church of Ormond Beach, Fla. Narcisse said he couldn’t resist making a surprise visit when he heard Benson was to be named the new chief in Cumberland.
In his impassioned speech, Narcisse explained that he’s that Black pastor in the street calling for social justice and shouting the truth that Black lives matter and holding police accountable. Benson is the person he calls when he’s trying to understand why police on the national level have killed another person of color, he said.
The job of a police officer is not for the ordinary person, said Narcisse. Cumberland is getting a champion who believes in the law and doing what is right no matter one’s race, he said. His best recommendation for anyone who approaches Benson is to have their facts in order, he said, because Benson is going to want to know if they did it by the book.
“This is the greatest police officer I know,” Narcisse said.
“This department is going to go higher and higher and higher under this man’s leadership, because he cares about people,” he told the crowd.
Benson is his brother and was in his wedding, said Narcisse, so he knows well that “you’re getting the best thing that ever happened to Cumberland.”
The incoming chief acknowledged the tumultuous times the country is in, made worse due to economic woes, pandemics, and the fallout of “unacceptable” incidents involving police. None of his fellow officers are naïve to the dangers they face, he said, yet they show up to work knowing each shift could be their last, and they run toward danger without reservation. They do so with nobility and courage, he said, the hallmarks of a police officer.
Benson said he’s proud to stand beside other officers in this brotherhood and sisterhood of people who sacrifice more. This is a tremendous group of talented individuals who lead, mentor, work together to solve problems, counsel, protect, support those in need, communicate, and work creatively to get the job done, he said.
All are human, however, and though no one is perfect, this job demands perfection and he’s committed to the pursuit of it through self-evaluation, transparency, accountability and service, he said. The public expects crime mitigation and deterrence, strategic preparedness, and appropriate response, among others, he said, adding that he looks forward to seeing what they can accomplish together as they work together for a positive outcome for the greater good.
Benson thanked a number of people, including his wife Missy for her support, Christine Crocker and Rick Rathbun for their work in police accreditation and working to foster professionalism in policing and helping him in his personal journey, his former colleagues in the Johnston Police Department, Administrative Assistant Patti Tweedie and Chief of Staff Sara Brelsford for organizing Monday’s event, and all of his family and friends in attendance who represent everything he is both personally and professionally.
Mutter, who was master of ceremonies Monday, administered the oath to Benson. He compared the seemingly contradictory words of Navy Seal David Goggins, who said, “If you’re waiting for someone to save you, they’re not coming,” and fellow decorated Seal Admiral William McRaven, who said, “If you want to change the world, find someone to help you paddle.”
Ultimately, said Mutter, all are accountable on their own and ultimately responsible for what happens, but hopefully they’ve also experienced the grace of those who are helping them through. Mutter said he’s confident Benson will find a whole lot of people in Cumberland, with its “solid group of law enforcement professionals,” who are going to help him paddle.
There’s a lot of noise today, Mutter said, but the town is grateful for officers’ service and has full respect and support for the department.
Mutter thanked everyone who helped with the search for a new chief of police.
Benson received citations Monday from various elected leaders, including Congressman David Cicilline, Gov. Dan McKee and Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, and Attorney Gen. Peter Neronha.
Neronha said police are a source of stability in an uncertain world. Name-calling and irrationality often rule the day, he said, and when that attitude or emotion finds itself on the street, many times it is an officer who has to be the voice of reason and reset the conversation and bring back normal, and “that’s harder today than ever.”
The challenges of being a police officer make the work that much more rewarding, said Neronha, who told Benson and Cumberland police that they’re going to continue to maintain a close relationship as they prosecute crimes. He promised to be a phone call away with anything he can do to help.
Matos said McKee has a special connection to Cumberland as its former mayor, and both of them have made it their mission to stay connected to local communities. She said that connection extends to police departments and the important work that they do.
Council President Michael Kinch, former deputy chief in Cumberland, said Benson is the perfect candidate for Cumberland. Anytime one can reach the pinnacle of their chosen career is a special occasion, he said, adding that he appreciates that Benson met with the council to discuss important matters. Kinch said he can speak for the whole council in saying that they know they have the right person for this job. He thanked Benson’s wife Missy for the sacrifice her family has made.
Missy pinned her husband’s badge on Monday. Presentation of colors was done by Capt. Matthew Alves, Lt. Peter Sweet, and Sgt. Gregory Pomfret. The National Anthem was performed by Kelley Lennon. The invocation was done by the Rev. Charles Galligan, of St. Joseph Church, and the benediction by the Rev. Joseph Pescatello, of St. John Vianney Church.
