CUMBERLAND – When authorities on Sept. 19 announced what was believed to be the largest seizure of counterfeit Adderall pills in the country to date, Cumberland police were missing from the list of communities representing the Rhode Island DEA Drug Task Force that investigated the case.
Dylan Rodas, who is facing 10 years in prison as part of his plea agreement, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine in connection with the seizure of approximately 660,500 meth-laced counterfeit Adderall pills, with a street value of about $4.6 million.
The bust in the Monastery Heights neighborhood was said to illustrate the growing impacts of trafficked methamphetamines in New England after years of the region being relatively unscathed.
“This prosecution, which involves the seizure of what I can only term industrial scale quantities of meth, is a wake-up call that we cannot be complacent – that we cannot treat meth as a problem that happens elsewhere,” said U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha in a statement at the time.
Asked why Cumberland police weren’t part of the investigation in their community, new Chief Matthew Benson said the reason the department had no one involved in the case was that it was a DEA-led investigation where Cumberland didn’t have anyone on the associated task force.
“I do not know the genesis of why we weren’t involved in this, or any other task force, as the decision to not participate could’ve been made many, many years ago,” he said. “Particular to this case, the actual arrest of Mr. Rodas was made in March, long before my arrival, so I didn’t have any firsthand involvement into task force participation and/or ancillary case involvement.”
Going forward, he said, a goal of his “is to greatly expand our participation in task forces and professional partnerships, assuming my manpower allows me to do so. That was a decision that I made, and have begun exploring internally, long before the Rodas case was publicized.”
Rodas has been detained in federal custody since his arrest on March 28, as an expansive Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation continues following the seizure of the pills, which weighed a total of approximately 660 pounds, approximately 11 kilograms of methamphetamine powder, 1,000 fake Oxycodone fentanyl-laced pills, two motorized pill presses, 250 grams of cocaine, $15,000 in cash, and seven handguns, including two “ghost guns.”
Benson was asked how Cumberland’s involvement in future similar investigations would benefit the department and community as a whole.
The word benefit can be viewed in multiple ways, he said, and there are several benefits for officers in being part of significant cases such as this that translate to a net-positive for the department and town.
“There’s an obvious community benefit whereby a local officer participating in a teamed response to address vice crime in a community is a force multiplier and, by virtue, a direct benefit,” he said. “The ability to leverage different officers from different communities with different expertise levels greatly improves our investigative capabilities to crime response.”
Benson said he thinks it’s important to have officers learning the investigative process in a high-stakes environment, such as with vice cases, and also to support their interests and motivation.
“Lots of young officers seek out this profession to work on investigations like these, and I think that enthusiasm can be infectious and fosters professional engagement,” he said.
The actual training received in order to participate in a task force has a beneficial effect on the department, added Benson.
“Any time we can supplement training to our officers, whether it be by an outside resource providing access to courses otherwise not available, or the experiential learning of field exposure to an investigation, benefits both the individual officer and the department as a whole,” he said.
Members of task forces create a tremendous network of important federal, state and local partners, he said, potentially aiding investigations down the road through the vast sharing of information that goes on with these close-knit professional networks.
In addition to sharing information, he said there’s also a financial benefit for agencies involved in a case that nets some sort of asset forfeiture, citing the example of the Google settlement in Rhode Island and the resources acquired by departments participating in the investigation of the company.
Benson said he can want an officer on every task force available, but if his staffing power doesn’t support it, he can’t sacrifice the responsiveness of staff to emergency calls for service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.