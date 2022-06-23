WOONSOCKET – The Bernon Mills development reached an important milestone last week as the Rhode Island Historical Preservation and Heritage Commission and the National Park Services approved the developer’s application to place the entire site on the National Register of Historic Places.
In a press release, RIPHC’s Interim Executive Director Jeffrey Emidy commented, “The Woonsocket Company mill complex is profoundly important architecturally, as the oldest surviving example of slow-burning mill construction in the country. Textile manufacturing was integral to Woonsocket’s economy throughout the 19th and early 20th centuries. Recognizing the complex’s later use in the establishment of the electrical generation system of the Blackstone Valley sheds light on a rarely considered, but incredibly important, aspect of our history.”
Hammad Graham, member of Brisa Development LLC, agreed that this designation is a benefit to the community.
“It’s definitely a win for Brisa, it also preserves the property even more so than just the mill buildings, specifically the carriage house. These buildings are historically significant and more so now that they’re registered,” Graham told The Breeze.
The Bernon Mills development will include 60 workforce housing units and multi-use spaces, “potentially commercial and office space, as well as a recreational facility in a second phase.”
According to a press release, the site designation includes multiple buildings on the property: “The Woonsocket Company/Bernon Mills Historic District is located on a 3.74-acre parcel between the Blackstone River and Front Street in the heart of Woonsocket. Buildings include the No. 1 Mill (built 1827-28), No. 2 Mill (1833), No. 4 Mill (1859), cobbler shop (built before 1911), garage (c. 1904), part of the concrete power house (ca. 1903-11), and the gatehouse (2007), as well as the remnant of the power trench (ca. 1827). It is a well-preserved example of 19th-century textile mill construction, later adapted for 20th-century hydropower production.”
“Not only are we adding density downtown, we’re taking a campus that’s been in rough shape for so many years and converting it into workforce housing,” Graham said.
Although this is New York-based Brisa Development’s first project in Rhode Island, they have worked on historic sites in Massachusetts as well as Maine, Graham confirmed.
Graham also said that Brisa “strongly anticipates” an October construction start, despite fluctuating costs in the market. Although it’s early to estimate how long the project will take, Graham estimated the project will take 18-22 months.
“I think the good thing about this project is that we have really experienced folks across the project team, including our general contractor,” Graham said.
He added that as they try to get a better grasp on what their employment needs will be during construction, Brisa is looking for those in the area who would be able to work or contract with the project, with preference to those in Woonsocket.
“We continue to have strong support from the state and now with the finalization of the registry, the federal government, we still think this is a community project, a project that’s going to benefit downtown Woonsocket,” Graham added.
