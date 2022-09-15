Joshua Berry
LINCOLN – Joshua Berry, Lincoln’s newly-appointed town planner, says this town is a beautiful place, full of amazing aesthetic character and with an incredible balance of commercial and residential property.

“Not a lot of communities have that,” he says, explaining that many bedroom communities, or commuter-populated towns primarily made up of homes, don’t have a great economic base.

