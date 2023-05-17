NORTH PROVIDENCE – Priyanssi Behera has been named North Providence High School’s Class of 2023 valedictorian, and her best friend, Jeevika Thazhaiselvam, has been named salutatorian.
Behera and Thazhaiselvam became best friends as 6th-graders, when the two immediately connected over being Indian immigrants.
“Meeting Jeevika changed my life; it was hard not being around other Indian people my age,” said Behera. “When I saw her at 6th-grade orientation, I remember waving to her … I really think it’s fate that we met.”
Thazhaiselvam said Behera taught her about U.S. culture and how to speak in an American accent.
“She really helped me all through middle school, she’s truly my best friend,” she said.
The students also bonded over their passion for learning and the value of education.
“Being at the top of our class was literally our childhood dream, so this is such a full circle moment,” Behera told The Breeze.
Throughout high school, Thazhaiselvam and Behera took most of the same classes, including several Advanced Placement courses. Both Thazhaiselvam and Behera are members of the National Honor Society, and participate in peer tutoring, peer mentoring, the math club and the Angel Network.
Thazhaiselvam also wrote for the school newspaper and participated as part of the North Providence Mayor’s Youth Commission, while Behera was involved with Mock Trial and Model Legislature.
Behera, daughter of Prangya and Santosh Behera, and Thazhaiselvam, daughter of Birla and Navaneethan Thazhaiselvam, said they were motivated by their parents to work hard and try their best in school.
“My mom and dad are my pillars of strength,” said Thazhaiselvam. “Everything they’ve done has been for me, so doing well in school is something I can do to give back to them … they always reassure me and tell me they are proud of me, and I’m so grateful.”
Behera said, “I hold education close to my heart. My parents had trouble with their education and funding for education, so they really inspired me to take advantage of every opportunity, and having their support means everything to me.”
Behera also said she was inspired by her “unique, caring, compassionate” older sister, and of course, by her best friend.
“Jeevika and I balance each other out and challenge each other in a very healthy way,” said Behera.
“We truly are the dream team,” added Thazhaiselvam.
In the fall, the pair will part ways for the first time in six years, and both students agreed that being in a classroom without each other is going to be strange.
Behera is pursuing a pre-law degree at Roger Williams University with the intention of graduating in three years and immediately beginning at RWU’s Law School. Behera’s area of interest is civil law.
Thazhaiselvam will attend Texas A&M and will study biomedical science, with a focus on research.
“I would love to work behind the scenes and create medicine,” she said, “but I’m not thinking too much about the future now, I’m trying to enjoy and savor every moment.”
Behera and Thazhaiselvam said they are grateful for all of the teachers they’ve had over the years, saying that the educators they’ve encountered have made a profound impact on their lives.
Behera said she wanted to extend a special thank you to one of her English teachers, Dean Garganese, and both Behera and Thazhaiselvam expressed gratitude for their chemistry teacher, Michael Cicerone.
The two also thanked the Class of 2023 and the North Providence High School community as a whole for motivating them, making them feel safe and for providing them with a positive, happy learning environment.
