WOONSOCKET – Woonsocket High School’s Class of 2023 valedictorian is Alexandra Hay, and the salutatorian is Daneisha Rodriguez. The two are close friends who met in English class, and both have been accepted to Brown University to study English.
Daughter of Albert and Tanya Hay of Woonsocket, Hay has maintained a grade point average of 102.9 percent while keeping very busy. While working as a dance instructor and dancing for her own pleasure, she said she has also taken AP courses while being involved in National Honor Society and Student Council. She also took courses through an expanded learning opportunity program at the Rhode Island School of Design after school.
Hay says learning that she was the valedictorian of her class was “surreal,” and she looks forward to enjoying college with Rodriguez.
“We got to go through high school together, and we’re going to be there for each other in college,” she said.
Hay also won the Brown Book Award for excellence in English and the Young Leader Award from General Treasurer Seth Magaziner.
Rodriguez, who is the daughter of Sally Rodriguez of Woonsocket, has maintained a grade point average of 101.1 percent while also being a part of the SMILE club, National Honor Society, serving on the Student Council, and up until this year, working part time while taking accelerated AP courses online. When it comes to balancing extracurricular activities and her course load, Rodriguez said because she had extenuating circumstances at home, she pushed herself to put all of her effort into everything she did.
“I just wanted to do better and have a better future for my future family,” she said.
Rodriguez also applied for and won the prestigious Quest Bridge National College Match Scholarship, which is a full four-year scholarship and is only given to less than 10 percent of those who apply nationwide.
Principal Jeffrey Guiot told The Breeze that both students are everything that the city, School Department, and Woonsocket High School hope to produce in high school graduates.
“So whether it’s work ethic, whether it’s academic excellence, whether its involvement outside of the classroom, involvement in the community, you guys have, for the entire time that you’ve been in high school, stepped up,” Guiot told the students.
