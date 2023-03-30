Val and Sal
Buy Now

Alexandra Hay, left, is valedictorian and Daneisha Rodriguez is salutatorian of Woonsocket High School.

Breeze photo by Bella Pelletiere

WOONSOCKET – Woonsocket High School’s Class of 2023 valedictorian is Alexandra Hay, and the salutatorian is Daneisha Rodriguez. The two are close friends who met in English class, and both have been accepted to Brown University to study English.

Daughter of Albert and Tanya Hay of Woonsocket, Hay has maintained a grade point average of 102.9 percent while keeping very busy. While working as a dance instructor and dancing for her own pleasure, she said she has also taken AP courses while being involved in National Honor Society and Student Council. She also took courses through an expanded learning opportunity program at the Rhode Island School of Design after school.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.