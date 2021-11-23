PAWTUCKET – A gateway project seen as pivotal to the city both from an economic development and perception standpoint has taken a step forward after the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank last week announced $246,000 in Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) program financing for energy efficiency upgrades.
Located in downtown Pawtucket at 3 Exchange St., the Beswick Building is being renovated by Demeter LLC to add commercial space to the building’s upper floors. Energy efficiency components financed through C-PACE include high-efficiency heating, ventilating, and air-conditioning systems, LED lighting throughout the building, and 44 high efficiency windows. These improvements are projected to reduce energy costs by nearly $25,000 per year.
“The Beswick Building, a key project in the revitalization of downtown Pawtucket, is a textbook example of how businesses access critical capital for building improvements through the C-PACE program,” said Jeffrey Diehl, CEO of the Infrastructure Bank. “C-PACE assists commercial property owners as they upgrade their buildings by supplying long-term, fixed-rate capital that can fund 100 percent of efficiency improvements.”
With C-PACE, the borrower incurs no upfront costs on their investment in reducing the environmental footprint of their facilities.
“The Infrastructure Bank is also pleased to continue our successful collaboration with PACE Loan Group as they fund another worthwhile project in Rhode Island,” said Diehl.
The Breeze reported in February 2019 that representatives from Demeter LLC were planning a full-scale renovation of the property.
The Beswick building was built in 1891, but hasn’t received a significant overhaul since the 1940s. The building located at the intersection of Broad, Summer and Exchange streets was originally built for Frances Beswick and her son, Thomas. Its hall hosted dances for many years, and fraternal societies such as the Knights of Columbus and Knights of Pythias held meetings there. It was also a favorite gathering place for men who kept fit in Hugh Glancy’s old gym on the second floor. Glancy was a former featherweight champion of New England.
Rafi Golberstein, co-founder and CEO of PACE Loan Group remarked, “PACE Loan Group helps property owners upgrade their properties with energy efficient upgrades and assists developers in completing their capital stacks. By leveraging our years of commercial real estate experience, we have closed C-PACE projects across the nation, most recently in Rhode Island. We’re pleased to fund the upgrades to the Beswick Building to help revitalize this historic gem.”
“Installing new HVAC systems and other energy efficiency elements can be a big upfront cost, especially in historic structures like the Beswick Building,” said Cynthia Langlykke of Demeter LLC, the company redeveloping the three-story building. “Thanks to C-PACE, we’re able to finance these upgrades as part of our larger project to renovate and revitalize this beautiful building. We want to thank the team at the Infrastructure Bank for working with us to make these needed energy efficiency upgrades a reality.”
Rhode Island C-PACE is a program of the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank that enables owners of commercial and industrial buildings to finance up to 100 percent of eligible energy efficiency, renewable energy, water conservation, and environmental health and safety improvements. Financing is provided by private capital providers at competitive rates with repayment terms that can span up to 25 years. For more information, visit www.riib.org/cpace.
