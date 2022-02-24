LINCOLN – Lincoln is ready to switch over to an assessment-based system for repairing the town’s roads and sidewalks.
The Town Council’s Purchasing Committee voted on Feb. 15 to award a $52,000 bid to Beta Group for Lincoln’s “roadway conditions assessment and paving management plan.”
Essentially, the company is being brought in to conduct a full analysis of the conditions of Lincoln’s sidewalks and town-owned roads to help officials prioritize future repairs.
Beta Group was the only qualified bidder for the job. Councilor Ken Pichette recused himself from the Feb. 15 discussion because his son works for Beta.
The new system will allow the town to schedule road repairs with a little more rhyme and reason, categorizing the roads based on their condition.
Town Engineer Leslie Quish said the pavement management plan will outline the next decade of recommended roadwork, allowing the town to get the “most for its money.”
The $52,000 one-time expenditure will come out of the Public Works budget. Asked by councilor TJ Russo whether they’d need to pay to regularly update the report, Quish said most communities look to update their assessment every four or five years.
“It’s done at the frequency that we want,” she explained, and updates wouldn’t be as expensive as the initial analysis.
A lot of the assessment work is done using driving inspections, she said, where photographs are taken of the roads. Special software is used to identify deficiencies and to categorize the roads based on their condition.
“To play devil’s advocate,” Russo said a critic of this plan might suggest that the town engineer and DPW director select the roads to pave, rather than paying a contractor $52,000. Quish said they do come up with their own list of roads to pave every year, but that this system takes out the opinion.
“It’s more analytical,” she said. “We get phone calls from people saying, you paved that road because so-and-so lives on that road. This takes that part out of it, and allows us to identify solutions to get more longevity out of the roads.”
Town Administrator Phil Gould said the sidewalk piece is also important, noting that there have been complaints about Lincoln’s “dilapidated” sidewalks and ADA compliance issues.
Councilor Pamela Azar asked whether the town would be abandoning its current list of top priority streets to repave; namely School Street. Quish said School Street is a state road, and will not be included in the report.
As an aside, School Street is scheduled to be repaved by the state in 2024. The project is currently in the design phase.
