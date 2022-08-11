During the first week of August, I attended a press conference at Providence City Hall to witness the announcement of the Immigration Legal Assistance and COVID-19 Recovery Program. In partnership with Dorcas International, the program will provide free legal assistance related to the federal immigration process and help low-income individuals apply for reduced or waived application fees. More than a dozen organizations and community leaders gathered to hear and support this unique program that will benefit many Providence legal permanent residents who may struggle to afford or access the naturalization application process.
As someone who has had the privilege and pleasure of witnessing family members and friends go through the naturalization process, this program filled me with excitement and inspiration. But unfortunately, the costs associated with the naturalization process can be inaccessible for many legal permanent residents. In fact, according to Dorcas International, about 50 percent of Providence legal permanent residents can apply for naturalization and don’t do it either due to high costs, needs around legal help, or language access.
One of the things that called my attention the most during the press conference was something Mayor Elorza said as he explained the need for this program. He talked about the difference in attitudes from politicians and the public toward the immigrant community before and after Donald Trump’s presidency. He said, “even at that time, it wasn’t easy … fashionable or bold even in the Democratic party.” Mayor Elorza added, “but I believe the time has turned the tide in America’s sensibilities towards the immigrant community … to one where we think about them, even more, a part of the fabric of our community and understand that if they’re not well off, none of us are.”
That last phrase made me pause for a minute.
Did we really care more about our immigrant communities now? Did we really think about them more as part of our community and society? Do we really value them?
As I contemplated these questions for the last few days, the answers seem to vary depending on “who” it is that we’re categorizing as “immigrants.”
As history has shown us, since the inception of colonization in this country, we have categorized immigrants that we “want” and those we “don’t.” The latter is usually based on race, xenophobia, or classism. Today, many times we continue to face this fact. Some immigrants are more “desirable” or more “respected” than others depending on what they look like, what language they speak, what religion they practice, what race they are, or even better, “how they came here.”
However, it is also true that with time we have begun to see changing narratives and viewpoints regarding immigrants in parts of our country. Thanks to the growth within the immigrant community during the census count, many states, including Rhode Island, were able to keep congressional seats and funds for the next decade. Thanks to the expertise of immigrants, during the last few decades we have experienced growth in science, economics, and art.
So does this mean that we really see immigrants as part of the “fabric” of our community? I’m still not entirely sure that’s the case for all Americans.
Truth is, immigrants are and will always be part of America. In fact, in my opinion, they are the best part of America.
There are many people throughout our state and nation that will disagree wholeheartedly with this take, and instead ramble about how “immigrants should come here the right way” or “learn English and work.” But they are missing the point entirely. Immigrants in this country represent some of the safest communities, they are hard-working, many of them have been forced out of their homes due to violence or economic pressures, many of them suffer from deep seeded trauma, some of them will never be able to become legal permanent residents, and some will never find a place in this country where they feel welcomed.
While I’m not sure if as a nation we will ever value immigrants the way we should, I do believe that investments in them, such as the Immigration Legal Assistance and COVID-19 Recovery Program, will have an enormous impact on this important community. I look forward to witnessing many Providence residents take advantage of this program and continue their path toward naturalization.
