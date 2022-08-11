During the first week of August, I attended a press conference at Providence City Hall to witness the announcement of the Immigration Legal Assistance and COVID-19 Recovery Program. In partnership with Dorcas International, the program will provide free legal assistance related to the federal immigration process and help low-income individuals apply for reduced or waived application fees. More than a dozen organizations and community leaders gathered to hear and support this unique program that will benefit many Providence legal permanent residents who may struggle to afford or access the naturalization application process.

As someone who has had the privilege and pleasure of witnessing family members and friends go through the naturalization process, this program filled me with excitement and inspiration. But unfortunately, the costs associated with the naturalization process can be inaccessible for many legal permanent residents. In fact, according to Dorcas International, about 50 percent of Providence legal permanent residents can apply for naturalization and don’t do it either due to high costs, needs around legal help, or language access.

