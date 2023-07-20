NORTH SMITHFIELD – An amendment to the town’s ordinance regarding purchasing and competitive bidding procedures led to personal attacks between council members and the town administrator on Monday.
The change requires the finance director to secure three bid quotes if spending is to exceed $2,500, half of the previous threshold of $5,000 for competitive bidding.
“This is going to create unnecessary paperwork, unnecessary bureaucracy,” said Councilor John Beauregard, who said the decision to change the ordinance was “punitive” and “interesting timing” due to the drama revolving around Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski previously authorizing the hiring of grant writer Lisa Andoscia.
During a meeting where factions on the council were again on full display, Beauregard added that the change would also create more work for Finance Director Anthony St. Onge.
“This whole thing came about when the administrator made the purchase to hire the grant writer for one month and everyone’s hair caught on fire,” said Beauregard. He added that Councilor Douglas Osier was “clipping everyone’s wings,” and that Council President Kim Alves had voted for a previous change in the ordinance without any mention of this issue.
“Why wasn’t it important a year and a half ago?” he asked. Alves responded that she was sure that Beauregard had changed his votes in the past year or reconsidered important items based on the need at hand.
Osier, who presented the change, said it was never about the grant writer, as surrounding towns such as Lincoln have the same procedure in their ordinance.
“Everyone wants to think that something is a reaction in this town when something changes,” he said.
Zwolenski said having the finance director get involved on purchases over $2,500 is going to be totally “inefficient.”
“So what do you want to use for documentation to make a good-faith effort?” asked Zwolenski.
Osier responded that email would be sufficient, and this ordinance change would relieve additional work from the administrator in making the finance director the sole purchasing agent.
Alves said this new process will also help St. Onge when it comes to organization and presentation of finances at to meetings, so department heads aren’t going out and spending “all this money” without others knowing about it.
The new bidding procedure, according to council members, would also be separate for any emergency situations in which the town administrator would have to make the call on making a purchase.
“For people to be turning it personal, it’s not that,” said Alves.
Beauregard and Councilor Claire O’Hara voted no on the change.
