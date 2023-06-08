GLOCESTER – Big Bear Hunting and Fishing owner and Town Council President Will Worthy said there is no truth behind recent accusations that he is running an unapproved shooting range behind his shop on Putnam Pike.
Worthy told to The Valley Breeze & Observer that he has heard talk around town and online that he is running a shooting range in a large shipping container behind his store, located at 401 Putnam Pike.
“There’s a lot of serious accusations, strange stuff, none are true,” Worthy said.
Worthy said there was a shipping container on site used to safely discharge firearms, but it was sold more than a year ago. He said when the front building burned down, Big Bear moved into the back buildings where they originally planned to put in a shooting range.
Resident Jason Moody claimed Worthy is using his political position to get a shooting range on the property despite residents’ objections.
“We don’t want a shooting range,” Moody said.
Worthy said Moody has not done his research, and if he had, he would see that the container, which is constructed to be a functional shooting range, is no longer there. He said these accusations and others, such as him burning down his shop for insurance money, are false.
“There’s simply no truth to it,” he said.
Worthy said he also has no ethics violations related to his elected position and business dealings.
He said he opts for the higher road when constituents drag him through the dirt and chooses not to engage in the conversation.
The only truth to rumors about him is that Big Bear is experiencing growth, Worthy said, and that a shooting range is part of future plans.
“We’re planning on building a range with the location to be determined,” he said.
He and his partner, Andre Mendes, are looking for land to expand, and he said he wants to open a shop in the area, hopefully closer to I-295. He said he is interested in property in Glocester, but much of the town is wet and they prefer dry land.
Worthy said he is looking in Smithfield, but confirmed he is no longer pursuing a spot at Sunn Development, a project planned at 272 Putnam Pike, due to high development costs.
“There’s more space in Smithfield,” he said of his goals.
At the end of the day, Worthy said he is a business owner and a politician who might attract negative attention. He said in any ethically challenging situation, he recuses himself from the council, and his partner, Mendes, speaks on behalf of the pair.
