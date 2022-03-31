LINCOLN — Jason Totten, owner of Big Dog Eats, has applied for a mobile dining license to bring his new food truck to Lincoln.
The Army veteran graduated from Johnson & Wales University with a degree in hotel/restaurant management, and went on to spend roughly 20-25 years in the industry, working “anything from fine dining down to quick service.”
Totten said he’s always wanted to own his own restaurant business, and having a “restaurant on wheels” is perfect for him and his wife. They may expand the Big Dog Eats brand in the future.
The name Big Dog Eats, which came from Totten’s brother-in-law, is a nod to the Totten’s two bullmastiff dogs, which weigh 150 and 200 pounds.
The truck itself is a former Haven Brothers truck, with stainless steel elements.
The go-to menu item is a sausage and pepper grinder, with local sausage from Westerly Meat Packing Co. and fresh torpedo rolls from Antonio’s Bakery in Warwick. There are a few variations of the Jay’s Classic, a sub with fresh cut yellow and red peppers, sausage, mayo and American cheese.
The Big Dog has yellow and red bell peppers, sausages and onions, and the San Antonio adds a bit of spice with jalapenos. Other popular items include the honey barbecue buffalo tenders, and bacon cheddar french fries.
There’s also a children’s menu for the little ones, which includes breaded chicken tenders.
Totten is scheduled to go before the Lincoln Town Council for a license in April. In the meantime, the truck has started to serve customers in the surrounding area, and is available for private parties.
The schedule for Big Dog Eats and other local mobile food establishments under the PVD Food Trucks umbrella can be found at foodtrucksin.com.
