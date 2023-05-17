NORTH PROVIDENCE – Some 30 professionals from more than 25 different career paths engaged with Birchwood Middle School students last week on potential career paths.
This is the first time Birchwood has hosted Career Day since the pandemic began, and Principal Brian Gilmore said it ‘might be the biggest and most successful yet.”
Many careers were represented, including police officers, nurses, engineers, attorneys, cosmetologists, personal trainers, graphic designers, speech language pathologists, authors, meteorologists, bakery owners and more.
Prior to Career Day, students were given a list of careers and were asked to choose the top two they might be interested in. They were encouraged to also choose two careers they knew little about, so they could learn more about an occupation they were otherwise unfamiliar with.
Students from all grade levels attended four total workshops, each one 25 minutes long. Presenters explained different aspects of their jobs, such as salary, education, required skills and what their day-to-day consists of. Then, students were able to ask any questions they may have had about the presenter, their specific career, or the occupation in general.
One of the most popular workshops was one hosted by Corporal Sean Pasley and Trooper Michael Goduto from the Rhode Island State Police K-9 Unit. Students were curious about this job and the police dogs.
A 6th-grader described seeing Pasley and Goduto interact with the K9 Hektor as “awesome,” and at the end of one workshop session, six students raised their hands to indicate that they have an interest in law enforcement after seeing the presentation.
Gov. Dan McKee and Mayor Charles Lombardi were in attendance, offering a presentation on what it means to be in a leadership role and about ways to get involved in and give back to the community. Lombardi encouraged the middle schoolers to let their voices be heard by joining the North Providence Mayor’s Youth Commission.
A student named Jason jotted the information down, before sharing with Lombardi that he plays in the town’s Little League. McKee suggested to Jason that once he’s too old to play in Little League, he can give back by keeping score during the games.
“That’s a cool idea,” the student responded.
Gilmore said he is thankful for all of the professionals who showed up to Career Day, and said he hopes to continue hosting such events. He also thanked the students for their excitement and participation throughout the day.
