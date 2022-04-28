CUMBERLAND – The final days of Skeff’s Neighborhood Pub in Cumberland have been full of mixed emotions, says owner Eileen Harvey, as her family will terribly miss the people here but are looking forward to going back to their lifelong home city of East Providence to start a fresh Skeff’s venture there.
“It’s just so bittersweet,” she said.
Unlike most restaurant transfers, almost no staff will remain as Skeff’s at 120 Manville Hill Road changes hands and names, with almost everyone who works there related to Harvey and moving with her to work at the new Skeff’s in East Providence. Her daughter is general manager, her niece is the bar manager, and her son-in-law is the kitchen manager. Other staff have been with them since they opened the doors.
Harvey said she loves the new owners, people she says have been interested in buying the place since it was Pitcher’s Pub. She said she received a lot of interest in the place, and really wanted to be discerning on who to pass the torch to.
Harvey started in the restaurant business in November of 2016 “without a lick” of experience. She had been a national sales manager, her husband a lineman for National Grid, and they later bought Lou’s Café in Manville in May of 2018, remodeling that restaurant and turning it around.
Born and bred in Riverside, she said they always had their eyes on returning there eventually. Her husband is from Warren, but had lived in Riverside.
“I wanted to have something in my hometown,” she said.
They’re moving Skeff’s to the former Mulhearn’s Pub at 507 North Broadway in East Providence. Harvey said she was thrilled to be able to sell Lou’s last year and now start a new restaurant, even through COVID and after going through a long borrowing process with the Small Business Administration.
Harvey said she’d sold her house in Riverside and moved to Cumberland, and as silly as it might sound, had been homesick before moving back to East Providence.
“I know it sounds dramatic,” she said, considering that the two communities aren’t that far apart, but it was reality.
When this business opportunity presented itself, she jumped at it. She said she wanted to maintain Skeff’s locations both in Cumberland and East Providence, but it simply became impossible to adequately staff both. The new restaurant will be a far shorter commute for everyone, she said, with the entire staff living nearby.
The new Skeff’s is under final renovations, with an opening expected next week.
“It’s really shaping up,” she said. “It’s looking beautiful.”
Harvey held one last get-together with regulars so the staff could cook for them on Tuesday. She said she expects a great and healthy transition, similar to when Lou’s was sold and became the Harmony Café.
Ultimately, said Harvey, the decision to sell had many factors to it and wasn’t made lightly. Over more than five years here, she said Skeff’s has become a home away from home for her entire family.
Skeff’s will be in great hands with new owners Kenneth and Nichole Koury, said Harvey. The Kourys say they’re looking forward to living up to the reputation at Skeff’s. The new restaurant will be called Koury’s Tavern.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.