BLACKSTONE, Mass. – Five people competing for two open seats on the Blackstone Board of Selectmen are making their case for why voters should choose them.
Mary Bulso and Robert Kluchevitz are two current members on the board who are running for re-election. They’re being challenged by Daniel Keefe, Ryan Barry, and Joe Emidy.
Residents will also settle a number of other offices when they head to the polls next Monday, April 3. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Precinct 1 is at the Senior Center, 15 St. Paul St.
• Precinct 2 is at Blackstone Fire Station 2, 666 Rathbun St.
• Precinct 3 is in the main conference room of Municipal Center, 15 St. Paul St.
Three seats are currently filled, including one by Selectwoman Tonya Polak, one by Selectman Brian Scanlan, and one by Chairperson Ryan Chamberland.
Meet the Candidates Night, which was held last Wednesday at Blackstone Millville-Regional High School and moderated by Jeannie Hebert as president and CEO of the Blackstone Valley Chamber of Commerce, featured the five people running for Board of Selectmen.
Candidates answered a series of questions related to current hot topics in town.
Bulso, who’s finishing up her first term, said her last three years have brought positive change to town government. After being appointed to the Central Massachusetts Regional Planning Commission and the Legislative Affairs Committee, she said she has dedicated her time and energy to securing grants for additional revitalization projects.
According to Bulso, Blackstone currently has $2.2 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds and she wants to utilize as much as she can. She took credit for the grant that allowed Canal Street revitalization to become fully funded, adding that by creating a riverwalk at the end of Farm Street, this could create business revenue and help lower taxes.
“For years, Blackstone has left money on the table by not applying for state or federal funding. I have been successful obtaining grants,” she said.
Bulso said regionalization in Blackstone is important to save money, giving the example of Blackstone’s shared fire chief with Mendon. She also said she’s been in the process of reviewing an assessment that was done, and with the help of the current Board of Selectmen, has created policies on travel and expense reimbursements, among others.
She said all open positions in the town are now publicly advertised in compliance with state law.
Kluchevitz, who was first elected to the board in 2002, said he continues to bring a financial background and leadership experience to navigate through tough economic times. While serving on the Parks and Recreation Commission and Water and Sewer Commission, Kluchevitz said the most important issue is to keep people in their homes.
He said it’s important for the town to hire a grant writer to find resources to fund projects without using taxes. Kluchevitz gave the example of recent negotiations with St. Theresa’s Church in which he was able to lower the purchase agreement to $1.3 million instead of $2.6 million.
“I am the voice of a taxpayer,” he said.
Kluchevitz said if elected, he would bring in BerryDunn business accounting to help review policies and procedures in regards to the recent operational assessment, and agreed with Bulso that regionalization is a good way to save money.
Kluchevitz added that Blackstone should participate in making bulk purchases with other communities for sand, salt, and other necessities for public works.
Daniel Keefe, a candidate but also not a newcomer to Blackstone politics as former selectman, is also running. Keefe, who was born and raised in Blackstone, said he first got into politics in 2014 on the Water and Sewer Commission.
He said to suggest the town didn’t have procedures in place was inaccurate, and said the town has had them for a very long time. He said it is important for the town to create a bylaw in which they could reach out to former employees so matters won’t get lost in translation.
Keefe said the next priority for Blackstone is completing the sewer system off Gasco Street and Palm Street to expand further to decrease tax rates. He said hiring a grant writer is not the solution, as taxpayers would have to eventually pay for that as well.
Keefe added that Board of Selectmen should be discussing the budget in November. He said the town’s regionalization agreement with Millville has been successful for many years.
Keefe, who also served on a number of other committees and currently serves on the School Committee, served as chairperson of the Board of Selectmen for three out of the six years he served from 2015 to 2021. He is also the chairperson of the Board of the Board of Directors for the local Blackstone Valley Boys & Girls Club. Keefe credits the first Veterans Day event at Roosevelt Park for his work on Parks and Recreation.
“I enjoy giving back to the community that has given me so much,” he said.
Ryan Barry, a newcomer to the Board of Selectmen race but who knows the town’s budget because of his involvement in the town’s Budget Committee as vice chairperson, said he decided to run to bring a fresh new perspective. His involvement with the Budget Committee, he said, has allowed him to be pretty stingy with numbers and not allow the town to overspend on items.
“I’ve now gone through two successful budget seasons, and we’re moving on to a third,” he said.
He said it’s important for departments such as planning to work together when discussing a grant writer, and numbers are important when looking toward more regionalization in town. Because of what’s been going on in Blackstone, he said, it’s important for everyone to get along so business owners want to come here.
Joe Emidy, a long-time resident and also a newcomer to the race, said as a retired merchant mariner he wanted to spend his time giving back and building a better community for his children and grandchildren. Emidy’s motto is making decisions based on common-sense solutions.
He said Blackstone should continue to maintain and improve its infrastructure through working with planning and zoning to develop a strategy to attract light commercial industry to the area. Emidy said Blackstone should continue to find ways to upgrade their infrastructure, though he said drainage systems are being upgraded and roads are being maintained well.
“I’d like to build a better Blackstone, a vital community where seniors, families and businesses can all thrive,” he said.
The candidates also spoke on whether or not there are disadvantages or advantages to appointed positions such as treasurer, collector, town clerk, board of health, and others. Keefe said he would not take the voice of the voter away, while all candidates agreed that tough decisions need to be discussed in the near future.
