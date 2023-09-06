PAWTUCKET – A representative for Blackstone Distribution Center LLC, the company in the process of developing a distribution center at 1 Moshassuck St., says they’re working diligently to secure construction financing, despite capital markets being in a state of disarray.
Conventional banks are not lending, he said in an Aug. 22 letter of explanation to the City Council on why the project has faced delays, forcing them to pursue private credit.
The comments from Jordan Karlik, managing member, are similar to ones made about other city and state projects in recent months, including the Tidewater Landing stadium project.
According to Karlik, they are in receipt of revised loan documents from Quonset Development Corp. and Rhode Island Commerce is meeting early this month to vote on their updated application.
Construction will commence upon closing of their construction loan, said Karlik.
Speaking to continued accusations from some in the city over potential contaminated runoff from debris at the site, Karlik said the fence at the site has been repaired and locks changed since a previous communication, and the site is visited on a regular basis. He said they continue to monitor the situation closely and pick up illegally dumped trash when necessary, and remain in constant contact with planning and zoning to address issues as they arise.
Karlik said the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management informed them on July 13 that preventative measures around soil erosion and control work at the site on June 21 needed adjusting, and they immediately moved dirt piles onto polyethylene sheeting, and piles were tarped with additional sheeting. That was completed Aug. 11.
He noted that the stockpiled materials do not need to be removed from the site within 30 days, and are to remain as construction fill. The only exception is on contaminated soil, which remains underground and undisturbed, he said, and will be properly disposed of once they begin site work.
“We have endeavored to keep the site secure with construction fencing and locks,” he said. “We have had numerous trespassers, including criminals who were stealing scrap metal from the site.”
He added that they are committed to ensuring a safe site and will continue to work with local authorities.
Opponents of the development of a large-scale distribution center at 1 Moshassuck St. in at the former Microfibres mill property have continued to call for maintaining the entirety of Morley Field, using the slogan “parks not parking lots.”
The plan originally called for using all of Morley Field as part of the project, but protests helped lead to a compromise.
