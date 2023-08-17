BLACKSTONE – Town resident Kim Blanchette says the idea of fulfilling a bucket list came to her to re-create some of her own favorite childhood memories with her own children.
“I wanted a chance to do things with the family before it’s too late,” said Blanchette.
Her husband of more than 20 years, Joseph, created a GoFundMe page titled “help my wife fulfill her bucket list” to have his wife and children be able to complete the items on her list, such as going to the zoo and going to the beach, as rising medical bills and the cost of care has led the family into financial trouble.
Eight years ago, Blanchette was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome after what she and her family thought was the flu. After going to doctor after doctor and experiencing seven weeks of symptoms, she became completely paralyzed and was in the hospital for months.
Blanchette told The Breeze that during that time, she missed critical moments with her 2-year-old adopted daughter Julieona, who is now 10.
Doctors at the time, according to her husband, told them that most cases clear up after a year.
“I went into remission for a little while, I was walking with a cane, and everything seemed to be going OK,” said Blanchette.
“But then I started relapsing and couldn’t feel my legs,” she added.
In addition to Guillain-Barré syndrome, Blanchette was also diagnosed with scleroderma, an autoimmune connective tissue and rheumatic disease that causes inflammation in the skin and other areas of the body, and other serious health issues including stage four cirrhosis of the liver, which was not caused by alcohol abuse.
In the past eight years, according to Blanchette, she has lost a total of 287 pounds.
“I look in the mirror and I don’t even know myself anymore,” she said.
For years, Blanchette and her husband have been living in their home in Blackstone, which was left to them by Kim’s grandmother after they’d taken care of her for 25 years.
Her daughter Samantha, who worked as a firefighter and EMT in Millville, son Jason, and her husband, a man she said works day and night to make ends meet, have been taking care of Blanchette, who is now confined to her bed on most days.
Though she has many questions about why all this would happen to her, said Blanchette, she wants to make the most of her final days.
“I’m trying to create where I went as a child, all the places my parents took us,” she said, adding that she wants her children to remember her by these moments. She is also in the process of putting a picture book together.
Last week, she and her children went to go see “Barbie” in theaters because of the donations from neighbors and the community, and next weekend they will be off to Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut.
