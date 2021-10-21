BLACKSTONE – The Blackstone Board of Library Trustees will be sponsoring a food drive for the Blackstone-Millville Food Pantry.
Patrons are invited to drop off unopened, unexpired and nonperishable food items at the Blackstone Library during normal business hours through Nov. 30.
A list of the most-requested food items includes the following: instant rice, Hamburger Helper, tomato and vegetable soup, instant and/or bagged potatoes, jelly, marshmallow fluff, pudding cups, coffee, quick bread mix, pancake mix and syrup and toilet paper.
For more information, contact Tressy Collier at 508-883-1931 or email tcollier@cwmars.org.
