BLACKSTONE – A lifelong town resident has opened Afterglow Boutique at 43 Main St.
Marissa Santos opened her store on Oct. 24, offering clothing, shoes, jewelry, beauty and self-care products, among others. Santos models many of the items found on her site, www.theafterglowboutique.com .
“It all happened really quickly, in about three weeks total since I found the location, signed the lease, and opened,” Santos said. “It really fell into my lap.”
I have lived in Blackstone almost my whole life and I live two minutes up the street.”
A friend had told Santos about the location that was available and that she might be interested, knowing that she had always wanted to branch out and open her own store.
“I had been working from home for about five years, but it was always my goal to open my own store,” Santos said. “This place just fell into my lap and the location was great so I was like, let’s just do it.”
As a single mother of two, Santos said opening the store was a whirlwind. Prior to opening it, she had been running her business online since the spring of last year, at the height of the pandemic.
Once she had everything in place, spending a lot of late nights planning, she said she decided to take the plunge and open. Running the business online gave her a “backbone” for a brick and mortar location, she said.
Santos said she plans on hiring people eventually, but is currently running the business alone.
Santos plans on holding events such as tarot and medium readings and having paint nights and open houses, giving customers the ability to socialize with each other.
Santos said she only buys items manufactured in the U.S. She said she has always been a big proponent of shopping locally, becoming more aware of it since opening.
“For me personally, I’m a single mom, I live in town, and when people shop from me, I am quite literally putting food on the table for me and my kids; it’s literally supporting a family,” she said. “We’re all guilty of shopping on Amazon, but it’s just inflating the checks of CEOs. Our incomes are like a penny to them.”
Parking for Afterglow Boutique is located in the parking lot across the street. Santos said there are currently “no parking” signs all over the lot but she is having signs being made to let people know they will not get towed and that it is parking for her boutique.
Her current hours are Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Wednesdays and Thursdays, noon to 6 p.m.; Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.