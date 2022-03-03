BLACKSTONE, Mass. – The town of Blackstone’s Memorial Day Committee has announced the return of the annual Memorial Day Celebration on Sunday, May 29. The event will kick off with the Memorial Day Parade, which this year will step off from the Town Common at 1 p.m. The parade will proceed down Main St. onto St. Paul St. and conclude with a ceremony in front of Blackstone’s Municipal Center.
Following the ceremony, the celebration will shift to Roosevelt Park, located behind the Municipal Center. Within the park, there will be an array of amusement rides, arts and craft vendors, food vendors, and a stage with musical entertainment from 2 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The celebration will conclude at 9:30 p.m. with what organizers say is the largest display in the Blackstone Valley for Memorial Day.
The Memorial Day Committee is currently looking for volunteers to assist them on the day of the event. Those interested in volunteering can email the committee at BlackstoneMemorialDay@gmail.com. There will be a volunteer meeting in May for all of those interested.
Those interested in being in the parade or being a vendor in Roosevelt Park, should email the committee at BlackstoneMemorialDay@gmail to request an application. Applications can also be found at the Municipal Center and on the town of Blackstone’s website.
For up-to-date information, follow the Committee on Facebook: Blackstone Memorial Day Celebration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.