BLACKSTONE, Mass. – Tori Gervais and Madison Gaudette are Blackstone-Millville Regional High School’s 2023 valedictorian and salutatorian.
Gervais, valedictorian, said finding out that she was top of her class was “extraordinary.” She said it has been her goal to make it to the top since middle school.
“Achieving greatness is hard, but staying on top for four years was even harder. Knowing that all my hard work has paid off made it all feel worth it,” she said.
Daughter of Lisa and Ray Gervais, she has prioritized musical abilities, which she said is her greatest passion. Gervais said she auditioned every year against top musicians in the state for the Massachusetts Central District and All-State Music Festival, and has earned a seat all four years.
She was selected for the All-Eastern Honor Ensemble Orchestra, and marched in the Macy’s Day Parade this past year after a successful audition.
“Music is my greatest passion and will forever be how I choose to spend my time. It brings be the greatest joy,” she said.
While maintaining a 4.3 grade point average, Gervais has been involved with competitive marching band and jazz band for seven years. She has also been in the National Honor Society for two years and was president of the organization this year. She said she was also class vice president for all four years and has also served as the Tri-M Music Honor Society secretary for three years.
“It has been an amazing opportunity being in such a variety of extracurriculars offered by the school, gaining different but valuable lessons from each,” she said.
Ready to attend Boston University in the fall with a double major in music performance and music education, she said her greatest advice is to not have regrets and shoot for the stars, while not caring what people think.
“My relationship with music and my reason for wanting to pursue it in college is solely because of our school’s band program, and I will forever miss the relationships and memories I have made,” she said.
Though Salutatorian Gaudette has been the top of her class for many years, she said it was still a sense of relief and shock being named second in the class
“Getting this news allowed me to realize that all of the hard work I’ve put forward in high school paid off,” she said. Receiving the Brown University Book Award at the end of her junior year, she said, motivated her to work even harder to maintain her spot.
Daughter of Mike and Keri Gaudette, she said she will miss the familiarity and connectedness of her high school. Gaudette said she has been with some of her classmates since the start, but she is excited to be attending Endicott College to major in nursing.
Though her high school experience was different due to COVID, she said she is happy she got to experience her senior year in normal conditions.
“There’s so many things that I’m looking forward to, such as meeting new people, embarking on my nursing journey, becoming involved in new community activities, and playing intramural sports,” she said of life after high school
While maintaining a 4.3 grade point average, Gaudette has participated in varsity soccer and basketball. She has been playing soccer since preschool and basketball since middle school.She was even named a Dual Valley Conference All-Star during her junior year.
At the end of her sophomore year, she was inducted into the National Honor Society where she continued to be a member during her junior and senior years. During her senior year, she was also elected to serve as the secretary of the National Honor Society.
“I loved getting to participate in each and every one of these extracurriculars, as it allowed me to become more involved and further my connections with my school and community,” she said. Gaudette said she loves spending time with her family and being outside.
Her advice to incoming high school students is that it’s important to get involved to improve the high school experience.
“On a side note, which is something I often have to tell myself, don’t procrastinate on your work,” she said.
