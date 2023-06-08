BLACKSTONE – Known to many as the champion of Blackstone, John Eldridge died on Memorial Day at the age of 79.
Eldridge was elected to the Blackstone School Committee in 1970 and also served on the Blackstone Board of Selectmen, the Blackstone Democratic Town Committee, and the Blackstone Millville Regional School Committee.
He also established the John Eldridge Show, which ran on local television for 15 years.
“He was a nice man who served the town for a while,” current Board of Selectmen Chairperson Ryan Chamberland told The Breeze.
Chamberland, on behalf of the Board of Selectmen, ordered flags to be lowered to half staff in honor of Eldridge, as he was also a veteran. Chamberland said it was fitting that his death came on Memorial Day because he loved his country and serving. He also played an important role in bringing the town together to celebrate veterans, he said.
Former chairperson of the Blackstone Millville-Regional School Committee Chuck Singleton said Eldridge was one of the most caring people he had ever known, and one of the most passionate public speakers who inspired him. He said Eldridge taught him that politics doesn’t need to be about hating one another, but rather an opportunity to express something from all sides and work together to get the best results.
“John was so much more than a friend, he was a mentor of sorts,” said Singleton.
According to Singleton, he headed a movement to create a football program, which Eldridge supported.
“John and I spoke often about how proud we were to champion that cause and create the program,” he said.
According to Singleton, Eldridge had requested that there be no funeral or wake in his honor when he died.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.