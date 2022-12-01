BLACKSTONE, Mass. – A search through the Blackstone Police Department’s personnel page on their website shows David Laudon is listed as a patrolman, drug recognition expert, ALICE instructor, sexual assault investigator, and child safety seat contact.

In 2013, he landed the position in Blackstone. Sometime in 2017, he was named the Blackstone-Millville School District’s resource officer.

