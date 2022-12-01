BLACKSTONE, Mass. – A search through the Blackstone Police Department’s personnel page on their website shows David Laudon is listed as a patrolman, drug recognition expert, ALICE instructor, sexual assault investigator, and child safety seat contact.
In 2013, he landed the position in Blackstone. Sometime in 2017, he was named the Blackstone-Millville School District’s resource officer.
Laudon had previously resigned from the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth’s Police Department, 59 miles away from Blackstone, after an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct, according to an investigation by WBUR. The investigation reported last week about ousted police officers finding new jobs that quickly made national headlines.
It was a late fall night in October of 2010 when it was reported that Officer Laudon gave a ride to a University of Massachusetts Dartmouth student in his police cruiser back to her residence hall. After dropping her off, the teenager reported that Laudon had grabbed her chest and then texted her, “those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you.”
Laudon would be accused of more harassing text messages and unwanted sexual actions.
Town Administrator Dori Vecchio told The Breeze that she was advised not to comment on the matter of Laudon’s allegations due to the fact that it’s a personnel issue, but she said Laudon is still employed with the town of Blackstone. She told WBUR that she was concerned about the allegations after learning about them from their reporter, and would be looking into them further.
A representative for School Supt. Jason DeFalco told The Breeze that Laudon is no longer the school resource officer, as they have a new one this year.
Laudon has not responded to a request for comment, nor has anyone from the police chief’s office.
According to Massachusetts law, private reports and arrests for sexual and domestic misconduct, including those committed by police officers, are to be kept private by all police departments.
In 2020, Massachusetts passed a law to adopt a statewide certification system for officers to require all departments to look into allegations and report their findings to the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission, even if the officers being investigated have agreed to retire or resign. However, according to what was reported by WBUR, Boston’s NPR news station, the commission could not say how they would be taking on officers who have landed new jobs in the force.
WBUR reported that Massachusetts is in the process of setting up a statewide system to license officers and track officer misconduct, potentially making it harder for dismissed officers to get new jobs, but a planned public database of officers disciplined for wrongdoing doesn’t exist yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.