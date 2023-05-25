Founders of the Blackstone Quilting Company are moving from Lincoln to their new location at 3751 Mendon Road in Cumberland. From left, are sisters Robynne Vieira, Whitney Tondreau, and Jessica Vincent, and their partner Amy Mottinger.
CUMBERLAND – The sisters behind Blackstone Quilting Co., who opened in the former Ryco’s Creative Sewing on Carrington Street in Lincoln in January of 2022, are set to move to a new base for business in Cumberland at the end of the month.
Jessica Vincent, who owns the company along with sisters Whitney Tondreau and Robynne Vieira, said they always wanted to be in a more visible location, and the new spot in the plaza at 3751 Mendon Road, not far from Route 99, fits the bill.
Vincent said they love the location for the easy access and the presence of other “very cohesive businesses” in the plaza such as Andrew’s Bistro and With Heart and Soul, and they hope to attract a similar clientele. She said she’s a big fan of Andrew’s Bistro and eats there often.
The new store is set to open on May 30 for normal business after the long Memorial Day weekend of preparations.
Amy Mottinger, a woman the other three see as a “fourth sister,” plays a pivotal role in the operation of Blackstone Quilting Co., said Vincent.
The owners say the new bright and spacious location offers an easy one-level entrance, more space to expand their selection of fabric, notions, patterns and more, two separate classroom areas, more room for longarm services and rentals, air conditioning, lots of well-lit parking, and easy access to three highways.
“Thank you for your support. We look forward to many great years ahead,” they said.
Originally saddened by the loss of Ryco, the three sisters decided to open their own quilting shop in an area that’s seen many similar stores disappear.
They say they love inspiring creativity and helping customers start or finish a project.
There is no word yet on what might replace Blackstone Quilting in the Carrington Street mill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.