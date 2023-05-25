Blackstone Quilting Company
Founders of the Blackstone Quilting Company are moving from Lincoln to their new location at 3751 Mendon Road in Cumberland. From left, are sisters Robynne Vieira, Whitney Tondreau, and Jessica Vincent, and their partner Amy Mottinger.

 Breeze photo by Charles Lawrence

CUMBERLAND – The sisters behind Blackstone Quilting Co., who opened in the former Ryco’s Creative Sewing on Carrington Street in Lincoln in January of 2022, are set to move to a new base for business in Cumberland at the end of the month.

Jessica Vincent, who owns the company along with sisters Whitney Tondreau and Robynne Vieira, said they always wanted to be in a more visible location, and the new spot in the plaza at 3751 Mendon Road, not far from Route 99, fits the bill.

