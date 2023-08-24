BLACKSTONE – A pair of playground renovations are coming after voters approved the work in May during the annual town meeting.
Representatives met in a workshop earlier this month to discuss next steps to replace outdated equipment at Roosevelt Park at 15 Saint Paul St. and Turbesi Park at 667 Rathbun St.
Blackstone has seen Canal Street from the Blackstone River Greenway to St. Paul Street renovated, and officials have been working on a list of improvements such as sidewalks, crosswalks, and pedestrian signs near Turbesi.
Tanya Polak, a member of the Board of Selectmen, told The Breeze that the last time anything was approved to renovate these parks in Blackstone was in 1997 and 2000 for $35,000, and the push to make this move wouldn’t have been done without the voters, members of her board, and the Parks and Recreation Commission.
“I was still in high school,” Polak joked.
“For me, I just want to get it done,” she added.
The worst conditions, said Polak, are at Roosevelt, where a lot of the equipment is outdated and not engaging to children, and a lot of is either rusting or splintering in places.
The Blackstone River, which is within 15 feet of the park, has been a place where children have drowned because of its proximity to the playground, which is also on a main road, she said.
“It’s not engaging or accessible for someone in a wheelchair,” said Polak, who has children with special needs herself.
Polak also mentioned the wood chips that are at the park that have to be compact enough for someone to go over it with their chair. With Turbesi, the same goes, and Polak said that it comes down to the fact that the town hasn’t done anything.
During the workshop on Aug. 9, Polak stressed the importance of having community feedback into the final designs before the projects go out to bid. Polak said she has heard from some residents who have concerns about the initial designs from Premier Park and Play, which is why she stressed that community feedback is important.
“For me at the end of the day these are the people who are going to use it,” said Polak.
Chairperson Ryan Chamberland raised the idea of using available American Rescue Plan Act funds to purchase new composite picnic tables for all Blackstone parks with the exception of Valati Park, as there is currently $10,000 in encumbered funds from a prior town meeting to be used for the purchase of picnic tables. The use of funds was unanimously supported by both boards.
A community forum is scheduled for Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. at Blackstone Town Hall. Full meeting details will be available at www.townofblackstone.org and on the town’s Facebook page in advance of the meeting.
