CUMBERLAND – Owners of Blackstone River Glass Center say they originally saw their future Cumberland destination as simply an expansion for their lighting studio, Providence Art Glass.
But when they saw how much space was available at 30 Meeting St., in an old mill overlooking the Blackstone River in Cumberland, the dream expanded to something much more.
Blackstone River Glass is now a full-fledged center for learning and creating, with multiple spaces rented out to about 10 artists of various disciplines, and classes happening regularly. Their own employees can be found creating their blown glass lighting.
Rebecca Zhukov and fellow award-winning artist Terence Dubreuil have announced plans for a community artist collective and the grand opening of their new glass-blowing studio on the river.
Zhukov said they were initially looking for only about 7,000 square feet of space, but after meeting with Cadillac Mills owner Jim Schwartz and seeing the space, “that got the wheels turning” about what they could do with some 20,000 square feet.
They’ve consolidated down to one spot from a previous lighting studio on Dexter Street in Central Falls and a gallery at the Hope Artiste Village in Pawtucket.
The company is also working closely with the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council “building up a sweet spot” on the river near the Central Falls line, said Zhukov. They have a similar mission of education, she said, and she and Dubreuil have a real interest in providing access to art for communities of children who don’t really have much access to it anymore.
Blackstone River Glass will participate in the Tourism Council’s upcoming Pirates on the Blackstone Halloween events, she said, and they often wave to each other in passing.
They’ll hold a big grand opening on Sept. 23, from 4 to 8 p.m., with cocktails, “crazy demos,” a gallery show, question and answer time, and the kickoff of a Kickstarter to launch the next phase of what they’re trying to do.
She said she’s been amazed by how quickly weekend “date nights” here have become popular, attracting people from New Hampshire, Connecticut and elsewhere.
Dubrueil and Zhukov are artists with decades of experience in glass, multi-media art, and lighting. They say they’re fulfilling a lifelong dream inaugurating their new venture, while building upon their established studio Providence Art Glass.
“Terence and I are truly excited about our new home and new venture,” said Zhukov.
The 20,000-square-foot studio affords them the space to engage in a wide range of disciplines including glassblowing, casting, flameworking, metalworking, and jewelry making, she added.
“Our ultimate goal is to create a community-centered glass studio that collaborates with local schools and programs and offers engaging and enjoyable opportunities,” she said.
“We are dedicated to providing an inspiring artistic education for both beginners and seasoned professionals. We offer rental space for artists of all disciplines and work with only the finest craftspeople who teach the many and diverse classes that we offer.”
They have an “amazing team of constructors,” she added. “We’re a community full of builders, and now we’re sharing,” including hosting younger professionals who have had a hard time landing rental space.
The general public is invited to stop by the gift shop and gallery and lighting showroom, where unique works of handmade art are available for sale by the staff and resident artists.
Additionally, the glass center offers a host of seasonal events in and outdoors on the Blackstone. Guests may sit at handcrafted tables along the river with a bag lunch to take in the beauty of nature, including herons, swans, eagles, and families of ducks and geese.
Zhukov said they see themselves filling the void for the closed New Street Glass Studio in Worcester as one of the only places around with the offerings they have.
They recently transitioned to their first electric furnace, she said, which would not have been possible without the generosity of a friend.
The outside space at the studio is absolutely stunning and really helped sell them on this location, she said, and they love bringing people out to see the animals and hear the history of the river.
Find more at www.blackstoneriverglass.com.
Wow, this is really cool! I didn't even know that this was in Cumberland. I will definitely go check them out.
