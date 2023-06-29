BLACKSTONE — Senior citizens in town are rallying for their own space where they can continue to provide varied programs to aid in physical, social, and mental health for residents.
In April, the acquisition of St. Theresa’s Church at 630 Rathbun St. was voted down during an annual town meeting where seniors said they hoped it would be a new opportunity for them to expand their activities.
Judy Decasse, a resident of Blackstone for more than 35 years, was one of my many seniors who spoke during a selectmen meeting on June 20. Decasse said the senior center has helped her embrace every day with joy and purpose after leaving her job due to increasing medical issues. She said the center’s next mission is to be able to provide more activities to seniors while also helping alleviate the physical limitations of the public safety departments.
Members of a weekly group focusing on speaking about life experiences and support, titled Aging Gracefully and Gratefully and meeting every Thursday, told The Breeze that they have been passionate in advocating for their community in this way. Member Michelle Prior quoted Margaret Mead in citing the dedication the group members have for their community: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, its the only thing that ever has,” she wrote on a sticky note.
The Blackstone Council on Aging is located at 15 Saint Paul St., sharing the same building with police and fire. According to seniors such as Decasse, the center has simply outgrown the building, as there’s a limited number of people who can take part in the activities that it provides. Violet Theroux, another senior resident, said her mother had used the center up until she died.
According to Lincoln resident Judy Mellor, special lunches are limited to 50 people unless the town rents another facility. There are currently more than 1,000 senior citizens who are a part of the Blackstone Senior Center.
“Whether St. Theresa’s is completely off the table, or whether we come up with an alternative option, we are here tonight to strongly urge the town of Blackstone to find and implement a viable plan to create a larger space for our Senior Center,” said Decasse during the June 20 meeting.
Karen Testa, the center’s director, has been vital in continuing the programs at the center, according to the seniors. She told the Board of Selectmen last week that the seniors of Blackstone are looking for a commitment from them in taking the next step of identifying additional space for their needs.
Most of the selectmen at the June 20 meeting were supportive of the idea, mentioning a feasibility study that would be conducted on the current building. Chairperson Ryan Chamberland said the feasibility study could include looking to build additions.
“There’s a lot of things we can do to make this better,” he said.
Chamberland said he would be committed to making sure the feasibility study is completed with the ultimate goal of creating a committee and a campaign. He also mentioned the possibility of changing the structure of annual meetings.
Leanita Lastor, a resident of Pascoag, said she’s sampled different senior centers in a 20-mile radius from her home, and Blackstone’s ended up being the best.
“Senior citizens are an important part of your community, the history they bring, the knowledge, and the care they show to others, this needs to be preserved,” Mellor said.
