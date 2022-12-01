UXBRIDGE, Mass. – Sadie Grace Pomeroy lived for 14 months, despite what doctors had told her parents Tracy and Brett Pomeroy of Uxbridge when she was diagnosed with Trisomy 18, a chromosomal syndrome.
Fewer than 10 percent of babies born with Trisomy 18, also known as Edwards syndrome, live past their first year.
When she died, the Pomeroys raised more than $41,000 in less than a year to construct an Angel of Hope shrine and memorial garden for other parents across the Blackstone Valley who have lost a child in the same way.
“The Angel of Hope Memorials are a place of solace and peace where we gather in commonality,” Pomeroy told The Breeze.
The Angel of Hope Memorials were first inspired by Richard Paul Evans with his national bestseller “The Christmas Box,” in which a woman mourns the death of her child at an angel monument. The monument that is spoken about in the book once existed, but was destroyed by floods in 1984.
In 1994, Evans commissioned a new angel to be placed in Salt Lake City for parents seeking out a place to mourn and heal. The angel was dedicated on Dec. 6, in correspondence with the child’s death in “The Christmas Box.” The sculpture depicts a father and son with an angel’s right wing with the word hope.
Angel statues have been placed across the world, and have been documented via the author’s website.
As this year is the 15th year Tracy and Brett Pomeroy will be honoring the memory of their daughter, the statue continues to be a symbol of support to families throughout the Blackstone Valley who have lost a loved one. The couple also runs a Facebook page for families to use as a resource.
“We have met so many amazing families that feel the same tremendous loss. Unfortunately, it’s a group that we wish no one has to be a part of,” said Pomeroy.
On their family website, Blackstone Valley Angel of Hope, it reads “in memory of our daughter Sadie Grace, and all other children who have passed too soon; an Angel of Hope Memorial Garden has been built in remembrance of them. It is a place where families can go to reflect, find comfort and peace.”
“Love is forever and it’s important to know that your child has forever made the world a better place, and that they live on in our memories of them,” said Pomeroy.
On Dec. 6, the annual Blackstone Valley Angel of Hope Vigil will be held at the Blackstone Valley Angel of Hope, 121 E. Hartford Ave, Uxbridge. Rev. Bob Howard of the Valley Chapel of Uxbridge will join the ceremony again this year to share words of reflection. The Pomeroys, who continue to maintain the memorial in honor of their daughter, will provide candles, flowers, hot cocoa and cookies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.