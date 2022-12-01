Angel of Hope
Buy Now

The Blackstone Valley Angel of Hope shrine and memorial garden in Uxbridge, Mass.

 Photo courtesy of Facebook

UXBRIDGE, Mass. – Sadie Grace Pomeroy lived for 14 months, despite what doctors had told her parents Tracy and Brett Pomeroy of Uxbridge when she was diagnosed with Trisomy 18, a chromosomal syndrome.

Fewer than 10 percent of babies born with Trisomy 18, also known as Edwards syndrome, live past their first year.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.