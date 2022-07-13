CENTRAL FALLS – Representatives from the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council say they’re excited to present the 2022 Blackstone River Valley Destination Guide, featuring East Providence’s Pomham Rocks Lighthouse on the cover.
The guide features Pawtucket, Smithfield, Woonsocket, North Smithfield, Burrillville, Cumberland, Lincoln, Glocester, East Providence and Central Falls, with East Providence being the latest community the BVTC represents for tourism development.
The guide, said BVTC President Bob Billington, features full-color photography and beautifully promotes all 10 Rhode Island communities in Rhode Island’s Blackstone Valley.
While the Blackstone River has found itself in a difficult position with water quality of late, said Billington in an introduction to the guide, that doesn’t tarnish the hard work done to clean it up by those in the valley’s watershed communities.
The guide is complimentary and available at Rhode Island visitor centers, area town and city halls, libraries, hotels, T.F. Green Airport, and many other locations. A digital version can be found at www.tourblackstone.com.
